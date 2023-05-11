Global Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2023: Trends, Players and Key Financials

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2023 report provides an understanding and access to the artificial intelligence partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

Trends in artificial intelligence partnering deals

Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development

Artificial intelligencepartnering contract documents

Top artificial intelligence deals by value

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2023 report provides an understanding and access to the artificial intelligence partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter artificial intelligencepartnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors artificial intelligencetechnology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest artificial intelligence, oligonucletides including aptamers agreements announced in the healthcare sectors.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all artificial intelligence partnering deals announced since 2010 including financial terms where available including over 950 links to online deal records of actual artificial intelligence partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of artificial intelligence dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in artificial intelligence dealmaking since 2010, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading artificial intelligence deals since 2010. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active artificial intelligence dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in artificial intelligence dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of artificial intelligence deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of artificial intelligence partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2010, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 lists artificial intelligence deals by technology type announced since Jan 2010. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by artificial intelligence partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and artificial intelligence partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in artificial intelligence partnering and dealmaking since 2010.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of artificial intelligence technologies and products.



Report scope



Global Artificial Intelligence Partnering Terms and Agreements is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to artificial intelligence trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Global Artificial Intelligence Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in artificial intelligence dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 850 artificial intelligence deals

The leading artificial intelligence deals by value since 2010

Most active artificial intelligence dealmakers since 2010

The leading artificial intelligence partnering resources

In Global Artificial Intelligence Partnering Terms and Agreements, the available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy and technology target

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Companies Mentioned

HistoIndex

Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency

Boehringer Ingelheim

Worthington Biochemical Corporation

Loop Insights

Roux Institute

Wyss Institute

Endpoint Health

EndPoint Technologies

MILA International

Lore IO

CoreBiome

Relation Therapeutics

DecisionQ

KBP BioSciences

AUM Biosciences

SOM Biotech

Vir Biotechnology

1ST Biotherapeutics

BurstIQ

Covaris

Genesis Therapeutics

C4X Discovery

Atomwise

IrisVision

PolarisQB

ChemDiv

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Kebotix

AltaML

Medial

Reveal Biosciences

Medial EarlySign

Global Good Fund

Mendel Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ib7fs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.