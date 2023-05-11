Warehouse Management System Market Size to Surpass USD 9.14 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.0%

Pune,India, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Warehouse Management System Market Size was valued at USD 3.50 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 3.89 billion in 2022 to USD 9.14 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

Key Industry Development:

Q&L Industrial Services, a Slovakian logistics company, according to an announcement from Infor, is switching to the Infor WMS cloud system to improve the efficiency of stock operations. For its clients, Q&L offers quick and accurate assistance.





Key Takeaways-

Warehouse Management System Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 9.14 Billion in 2029

The market is anticipated to rise as a result of an increase in demand from e-commerce companies for warehouses with improved forecasting and monitoring.

To maintain demand and considerable freight movement in the expanding e-commerce industry, continuous inventory and equipment tracking is required.

The market is split into cloud and on-premise segments according to deployment.

Document Management System Market Size in North America was USD 1.26 Billion 2021

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

“Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Infor Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Manhattan Associates, Inc. (U.S.), Korber AG (Hamburg, Germany), Fishbowl Inventory (U.S.), Tecsys Inc. (Canada), 3PL Central LLC (U.S.)”

Report Scope & Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 13.0% 2029 Value Projection USD 9.14 Billion Base Year 2021 Warehouse Management System Market Size in 2021 USD 3.50 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Deployment, Type, Industry, Regional













Drivers and Restraints-

Rapid Growth in e-Commerce to Drive Market Growth

The market for warehouse management system is anticipated to grow as e-commerce businesses require greater forecasting and monitoring capabilities for their facilities. To maintain demand and considerable cargo movement in the expanding e-commerce sector, continuous inventory and equipment tracking is required. It handles the shelf, bin, and pallet positions, keeps better returns records, and records inventories, commodities, and orders.

Leading Segments Covered in this Report-

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Type

Standalone

Enterprise Resource Planning Module

Supply Chain Module

By Industry

Discrete Industries

Process Industries

Others





FAQs

How big is the Warehouse Management System Market?

The Warehouse Management System Market size was USD 3.50 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 9.14 Billion by 2029.

How fast is the Warehouse Management System Market growing?

The Warehouse Management System Market will exhibit a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

