Global Co-Packaged Optics Market Report 2023: Co-packaged Optical Components will Grow to $2.7 Billion by 2028 with Co-packaged Optics Modules Reaching $5.5 Billion in 2027

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Markets for Co-Packaged Optics 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sales of specialized co-packaged optical components will exceed $1.3 billion in revenues in 2025 and grow to $2.7 billion by 2028.

In the report, the analyst predicts that the co-packaged optics modules market will reach $5.5 billion in 2027, including NPO products.

Driven by the new OIF Implementers Agreement (IA), co-packaged optics now has a much clearer adoption path within data centers. In addition, this new interface standard created specifically for the age of latency sensitive traffic such as that created by the current AI boom provides an additional, and crucial enabling factor.

In 2020 the analyst became the first analysis firm to release a co-packaged optics market analysis that surveyed the opportunities flowing from the development and deployment of co-packaged optics. In 2022 we issued a new co-packaged optics market analysis and have updated our forecasts and technology and market analysis in this report.

The primary goals of this report are to update the analyst's forecasts of the CPO space with breakouts by application, speed and network segment and provide an update on CPO strategy from the key influencers in the market. In terms of speed, we look at 800G and 1.6T.

Another objective of this latest report includes efforts to better understand the product roadmap for CPO in the near- to medium-term future and the report includes some analysis of important subsystems of CPO devices; notably the external lasers and the potential additional cooling for the CPO module. We also address silicon photonics and the impact of optical integration on the future of CPO.

In terms of coverage, we are concerned in this report with CPO and precursors to CPO; meaning primarily near-packaged optics (NPO). In terms of applications we cover all likely applications, but aside from organic traffic growth made up of voice, data and video traffic, the forecasts also reflect an expected boom for low-latency traffic and how the growth of AI (enterprise, SaaS and individual) is resetting the thinking.

Less impactful applications for CPO including HPC, disaggregated compute applications and sensors are also analyzed and forecasted. Finally, the report considers the market impact of the emerging standards for CPO including the just-released OIF standard and the work on standards setting beginning in China.

About the Report

This report examines the latest developments in connectivity, lasers, and cooling systems for CPO as well as showing how CPO modules will be used in four kinds of data center.

The report forecasts CPO from 2022 to 2030 with breakouts by type of data center and location (inter-building/inter-machine or rack/server) in the data center.

This report has a strong emphasis on CPO's impact on the optoelectronic supply chain in the wake of both technological change and geopolitical developments. Key companies discussed include AMD, Anritsu, Ayar Labs, Broadcom, Furukawa Electric, GlobalFoundries, IBM, Marvell, Lumentum, Ranovus, SENKO, TE Connectivity, Xilinx, and others.

The analyst is currently focusing its efforts in the areas of short-haul data communications interconnectivity with coverage on CPO, active optical cable, optical chip-to-chip communications, and data center coherent communications.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

E.1 CPO Now: Supply Side Analysis

E.2 The Supply Chain Side of CPO

E.3 Summary of Market Forecasts

Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background to this Report

1.2 Goals and Scope of this Report

1.3 Plan of this Report

Chapter Two: Co-Packaged Optics: Evolving Technology

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 CPO in the Evolution of 800G Transceivers

2.1.2 A Note on Near-Packaged Optics

2.2 OIF and the Emergence of Co-Packaged Optics

2.2.1 The 3.2T Co-Packaged Module

2.2.2 OIF-Co-Packaging-3.2T-Module-01.0

2.2.3 CPO at n x 100G?

2.2.4 The CPO Standards Process in China

2.3 Transceivers, Switching Generations and Broadcom

2.4 800G on the Rack

2.5 A Note on 800G, CPO and Power Consumption

2.6 Lasers for CPO

Chapter Three: Markets for Co-Packaged Optics

3.1 Organic Traffic Growth: Impact on the Demand for Co-packaged Optics

3.1.1 Data Center Interconnection

3.2 Impact of New Latency-Sensitive Services on Co-Packaged Optics Markets

3.2.1 Lessons Learned from the Video Revolution

3.2.2 AI/ML Services and Bandwidth Demand

3.2.3 Special Impact of IoT

3.2.4 CPO and Edge Data Centers

3.3 Disaggregated Compute Systems: Applications for CPO

3.4 High-Performance Computing

3.5 Sensors

3.6 Competing 800G/1.6T Formats

3.6.1 IEEE 800G Standards: Ethernet

3.6.2 The 800G Pluggable MSA

2.6.3 Applications for Coherent Transceivers

Chapter Four: Six-Year Forecasts for CPO Markets

4.1 Forecasting Methodology and Assumptions

4.2 A Note on Pricing

4.3 Forecast of Next-generation Transceiver Market by Type of Transceivers

4.3.1 CPO: CPO in the 800G Market

Chapter Five: Profiles: Suppliers and Influencers

5.1 Ayar Labs (United States)

5.2 Broadcom (United States)

5.3 Cisco (United States)

5.4 Coherent (United States)

5.5 Corning (United States)

5.6 DuPont (United States)

5.7 Furukawa Electric (Japan)

5.8 Google (United States)

5.9 Hengtong Optic-Electric (China)

5.10 Hisense Broadband (China)

5.11 Huawei (China)

5.12 IBM (United States)

5.13 Intel (United States)

5.14 Kyocera (Japan)

5.15 Lightmatter (United States)

5.16 Lumentum (United States)

5.17 Marvell (United States)

5.18 Meta/Facebook (United States)

5.19 Microsoft (United States)

5.20 Molex (United States)

5.21 POET Technologies (Canada)

5.22 Quantifi (New Zealand)

5.23 Ranovus and AMD

5.24 SENKO Advanced Components (Japan)

5.25 TE Connectivity

5.26 SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

5.27 Sumitomo Electric (Japan)

5.28 Teramount (Israel)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12lqnk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.