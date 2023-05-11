OKX Partners with SignalPlus to Bring Advanced Options Trading Tools to its Users

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, today announced that it has partnered with SignalPlus , an enterprise technology company, to provide advanced trading analytics tools to its users.

This partnership will enhance the options trading experience for OKX users by providing them with access to SignalPlus' all-in-one dashboard at no extra cost. The dashboard offers OKX users a variety of features:



In-depth options pricing, analytics, liquidity aggregation and multi-vendor connectivity, with an intuitive and user-friendly interface

The 'Smart Dealing' feature enables traders to execute multi-legged orders using embedded algorithms, which can result in better executions while minimizing slippage

Simulation and scenario analysis tools give traders the capability to stress-test Profit and Loss (PnL) and exposure ahead of time

The 'Dynamic Delta Hedge' (DDH) feature lets traders automate delta hedging needs across all market conditions, providing a powerful tool to manage risk exposure in a dynamic trading environment

Traders can remain updated on the status of their trades and transactions through real-time Telegram push notifications

A fully customizable panel view that displays inventory, order history and real-time market data

OKX Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "We're excited to work with SignalPlus to bring its world-class trading analytics tools to our users. The options trading market is constantly evolving, and we're thrilled to be at the forefront of that evolution by expanding our suite of options trading tools and products."

SignalPlus Co-Founder and CEO Chris Yu said: "We are thrilled to partner with OKX and bring our industry-leading options trading analytics tools to its users. OKX is a key partner of ours, as we both share the same goal of empowering users to make more informed trading decisions and manage risks more effectively."

In the coming weeks, OKX will team up with SignalPlus to launch an options trading competition and co-create a Crypto Options Trading Academy.

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX’s crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.

OKX’s leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.



OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.



OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.



To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

About SignalPlus

SignalPlus is a venture-backed technology company that has produced an industry-leading crypto options analytics and software platform. Led by a veteran team of builders from GS/Alibaba/Bytedance, SignalPlus has established strong and unique partnerships with crypto builders, traditional institutions, and technology companies. Our core team individually brings nearly two-decades of first-hand experience in traditional finance and digital assets, offering a diversity of domain expertise that has been carefully crafted into our industry leading products.



SignalPlus helps users to turn ideas into trades. All functionalities such as trade execution, multi-venue connectivity, PnL attribution, and scenario analysis are accessible through a single user-friendly interface. The analytics module supports users to time trade execution. Order algorithms can balance multi-leg structures and minimise slippage costs. With SignalPlus, the investor can focus on trading strategy, without having to worry about technology.



For more information, please visit signalplus.com

