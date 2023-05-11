New York, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Seam Tapes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032845/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Seam Tapes Market to Reach $253.2 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Seam Tapes estimated at US$165.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$253.2 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.5% over the period 2022-2030. Single-Layered, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$185.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Multi-Layered segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $44.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Seam Tapes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$44.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$58 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Adhesive Films, Inc.
- Bemis Associates Inc.
- DingZing Advanced Materials Inc.
- E. Textint Corp.
- Essentra
- Framis Italia S.p.A.
- Gerlinger Industries GmbH
- HiMEL Corp.
- Loxy AS
- San Chemicals, Ltd.
- Sealon
- Taiwan Hipster Enterprise Co., Ltd.
- Toray Industries
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Seam Tapes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Single-Layered by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Single-Layered by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Layered by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Multi-Layered by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Casual Apparel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Casual Apparel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Shoes
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Shoes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intimate Apparel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Intimate Apparel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Innerwear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Sports Innerwear by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sportswear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Sportswear by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
polyurethane (TPU) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyamide (PA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 8-Year Perspective for Polyamide (PA) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 27: World Seam Tapes Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Seam Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other
Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual Apparel,
Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear
and Sportswear for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic
polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other
Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic
polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Seam Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other
Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic
polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Seam Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 47: China 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other
Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic
polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Seam Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other
Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic
polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Seam Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other
Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic
polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: France 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Seam Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other
Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic
polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other
Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic
polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Seam Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other
Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual Apparel, Shoes,
Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and
Sportswear for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic
polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 84: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other
Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic
polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 90: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other
Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic
polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 96: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Seam Tapes by Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered
and Multi-Layered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Seam Tapes by Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other
Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Seam Tapes by Material - Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane
(PU), Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and
Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Seam Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Seam Tapes by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Seam Tapes by Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered
and Multi-Layered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Seam Tapes by Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other
Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Seam Tapes by Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic
polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane
(PU), Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and
Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Seam Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 112: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other
Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 113: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 114: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic
polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 115: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane
(PU), Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and
Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Seam Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: India 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 118: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other
Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 119: India 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 120: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic
polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 121: India 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Seam Tapes by Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered
and Multi-Layered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 124: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Seam Tapes by Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other
Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 125: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 126: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Seam Tapes by Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic
polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 127: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane
(PU), Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and
Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Seam Tapes by Type - Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Seam
Tapes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-Layered and Multi-Layered for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Seam Tapes by Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes,
Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and
Sportswear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Seam
