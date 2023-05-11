Global DevOps Platform Market to Grow by $25.11 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global DevOps Platform Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The DevOps platform market is forecasted to grow by $25113.89 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period. The report on the DevOps platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduced delivery time, increased need for standardized platforms, and cost reduction and superior service.



The DevOps platform market is segmented as below:

By End-user

IT

BFSI

Telecommunication

Retail

Others

By Component

Solutions

Software

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increased adoption of infrastructure as code (IAC) as one of the prime reasons driving the DevOps platform market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of container technology and improved security and compliance standards will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the DevOps platform market covers the following areas:

DevOps platform market sizing

DevOps platform market forecast

DevOps platform market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading DevOps platform market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atlassian Corp. Plc, Broadcom Inc., Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CloudBees Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital.ai Software Inc., HashiCorp Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Progress Software Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., and Red Hat Inc. Also, the DevOps platform market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Component



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Accenture Plc

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Atlassian Corp. Plc

Broadcom Inc.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

CloudBees Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Digital.ai Software Inc.

HashiCorp Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Open Text Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Progress Software Corp.

Rackspace Technology Inc.

Red Hat Inc.

