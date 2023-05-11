Global Digital Twin in Finance Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Secure Infrastructure Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Twin in Finance Market by Offering (Platforms & Solutions, Services), End-use Industry (BFSI, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare), Application, and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global digital twin in finance market is projected to grow from USD 0.1 billion in 2023 to USD 0.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 34.8% during the forecast period.

The primary factor driving the growth of digital twin in finance market is the growing need to develop secure infrastructure. The growing use of digital banking has raised concerns among organizations about managing customer and financial data securely. As IoT has become more extensive, organizations require more robust security and privacy to prevent breaches.

By BFSI, the financial services segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Since consumers prefer using digital channels for financial services, there is a growing need to improve online customer experiences. To address this, financial institutions are collaborating with third-party companies to collect data on consumer behavior online. This data offers insights on how digital twins can leverage third-party data to create virtual assistants, which can replace the need for human support assistants and solve consumer problems through simulated interactions. Therefore, financial institutions must find ways to enhance this experience if they want to minimize costs and increase work efficiency. One practical approach to achieving an automated virtual assistant that can learn from every experience is through a digital twin.

By service, the managed services segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Managed services are important as they are specifically related to client experiences. A technological domain requires well-delivered managed services. The services offered must fit perfectly into the client's environment. Technical expertise, service consistency, and flexibility must be provided by vendors regardless of the client's location. Companies find it extremely challenging to focus on core business processes and at the same time support various other functions. This makes managed services even more important in the BFSI sector such as insurance.

Asia-Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Companies in the Asia-Pacific could benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization, the globalization-motivated policies of their governments, and the expanding digitalization in the region. The growth of the digital twin in finance market is anticipated to be fueled by the surge in urbanization in the region. With rising urbanization and increasing disposable incomes, individuals can conveniently opt for digital services instead of physically visiting banks. This broadens the potential for growth in the market. The Asia-Pacific has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Adoption of Industry 4.0

Growing Need to Test New Market Scenarios in Real-Time to Reduce Risks

Increasing Demand for Secure Infrastructure

Growing Need to Meet Compliance Requirements

Restraints

High Cost of Digital Twin Deployment

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Real-Time Data Analytical Tools

Growing Demand for Open Banking

Rising Emphasis on Financial Crime Risk Alert Management

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Growing Threat of Cyberattacks

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 163 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $0.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.8% Regions Covered Global



