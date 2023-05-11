BIC : Disclosure of trading in own shares for April 2023

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For April 2023

CLICHY – May 11, 2023

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for April 2023 :

DateNumber of sharesAverage weighted price in €Amount in €
04/04/20232 46059,3908146 101,30
05/04/20239 00058,9667530 700,30
05/04/20233 64559,0670215 299,34
05/04/20236 35559,0670375 371,01
06/04/202316 12059,1170952 966,04
06/04/20232 90059,2500171 825,00
06/04/20236 53358,8214384 280,17
06/04/20233 46758,8214203 933,78
27/04/202317855,60009 896,80
27/04/20239 82255,6000546 103,20
28/04/20238 61456,2477484 517,69
28/04/20231 38656,247777 959,31
TOTAL70 48058,15774 098 953,94

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations team
investors.info@bicworld.com  

 

Kimberly Stewart
Head of Investor Relations
kimberly.stewart@bicworld.com  

 		Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

2023 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

2023 Annual General MeetingMay 16, 2023
2nd Quarter and 1st Half 2023 ResultsJuly 26, 2023 (post market close)
3rd Quarter and 9 Months 2023 ResultsOctober 25, 2023 (post market close)

