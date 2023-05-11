BIC : Disclosure of trading in own shares for April 2023

English French

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For April 2023

CLICHY – May 11, 2023

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for April 2023 :

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 04/04/2023 2 460 59,3908 146 101,30 05/04/2023 9 000 58,9667 530 700,30 05/04/2023 3 645 59,0670 215 299,34 05/04/2023 6 355 59,0670 375 371,01 06/04/2023 16 120 59,1170 952 966,04 06/04/2023 2 900 59,2500 171 825,00 06/04/2023 6 533 58,8214 384 280,17 06/04/2023 3 467 58,8214 203 933,78 27/04/2023 178 55,6000 9 896,80 27/04/2023 9 822 55,6000 546 103,20 28/04/2023 8 614 56,2477 484 517,69 28/04/2023 1 386 56,2477 77 959,31 TOTAL 70 480 58,1577 4 098 953,94

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

