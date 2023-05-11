Sesame Oil Market to reach USD 6.96 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 6.1 percent over the forecast period

Pune, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global Food & Beverages market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on the “ Sesame Oil Market “. The Sesame Oil Market size was valued at USD 4.6 Bn in 2022. The total Sesame Oil Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 6.96 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 4.6 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 6.96 Bn CAGR 6.1 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 260 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By Type, End use, Distribution channel, Application, and Recipe Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Sesame Oil Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report is a detailed analysis of the Sesame Oil Market covering all the major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. For a better understanding of the Sesame Oil Industry penetration, competitive structure , pricing analysis, and demand, an analysis of the market is undertaken at the local, regional, and global levels.

Major companies are mentioned by region, along with their revenue, portfolio, developments, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic alliances, for competitive analysis of the Sesame Oil Market. Growth potential and business forecast for new market entrants are provided in the Sesame Oil Market report.

Sesame Oil Market is segmented based on Type, End-use, Distribution channel, Application , and Recipe to understand the variables and impact on the market growth. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Sesame Oil market size. The primary and secondary methods were used to collect data from the Sesame Oil market. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Sesame Oil market.

Sesame Oil Market Overview

Sesame oil is an edible oil that is derived from sesame seeds. It is widely used in cooking and as a flavor enhancer in various cuisines across the world. Sesame oil is a popular cooking oil that is used in various cuisines around the world. It is known for its nutty flavor and high smoke point, which makes it suitable for high-temperature cooking methods like frying and stir-frying. Sesame oil is valued for its health benefits, as it is rich in antioxidants , vitamin E, and healthy fats. It is believed to have anti-inflammatory properties and help reduce the risk of certain chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes.

Adoption of Sesame Oil to reduce human blood pressure to boost the Sesame Oil market growth

Sesame oil consists of sesame oil, which has a direct relationship with serotonin. Sesame oil is a popular cooking oil that is widely used in various cuisines around the world. The growing popularity of Asian cuisine and the increasing demand for natural and healthy cooking oils is expected to boost the sesame oil market. Sesame oil is rich in antioxidants, healthy fats, and vitamin E, which makes it beneficial for overall health. The growing awareness of the health benefits of sesame oil is driving demand from health-conscious consumers. Sesame oil is used in the cosmetic and skincare industry as a moisturizing agent and emollient. The growing demand for natural and organic skincare products is driving the demand for sesame oil in this industry. Increases in Obesity and Cardiovascular Diseases are expected to restrain the sesame oil market growth.

Asia Pacific region to dominate the Sesame Oil market over the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region dominated the Sesame oil market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. Consumption of sesame oil thanks to the increasing use of oil in different cuisines, Ayurveda, and various massage oils is expected to influence the Sesame oil market growth in the region.

In North America, the use of oil in the food and beverages industry along with its health benefits is expected to boost the North American market growth over the forecast period.

Sesame Oil Market Segmentation

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Regular Sesame Oil, Toasted Sesame Oil, and Cold-Pressed Sesame Oil. Regular sesame oil is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. The regular oil is made from raw and pressed sesame seeds. Cooking with regular sesame oil, by adding spices, develops a taste accordingly and is expected to boost the market growth.

By Type:

Regular Sesame Oil

Toasted Sesame Oil

Cold-Pressed Sesame Oil



By End Use:

Household

Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Online Retail

Specialty Stores

Direct Sales

By Application:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics And Personal Care Industry

Food Industry



By Recipe:

Sesame oil salad dressing

Hummus

Spicy Asian chicken soup

Others

Sesame Oil Key Players include

Olam International

Dipasa Europe B.V.

Unicorn Ingredients Limited

Virdhara International

Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V.

Samruddhi Organic Farm (India) Private Limited (India)

Orienco (France)

Shiloh Farms (Pennsylvania)

Akay Agro Allied

ORGANIC INDIA

MANISHANKAR OILS PRIVATE LIMITED

TAMPICO

KADOYA SESAME MILLS INC

Shree Western G & C Industries

Zapach International

UNI-TECH INTERNATIONAL

Zillion International Royal Foods

Nirlesh Foods Private Limited

Bavankashi Food Products Private Limited

Shrimant Sai Oil Mill

Key questions answered in the Sesame Oil Market are:

What is Sesame Oil?

What was the Sesame Oil market size in 2021?

What is the expected Sesame Oil market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Sesame Oil Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Sesame Oil market growth?

Which segment dominated the Sesame Oil market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Sesame Oil market?

Which region held the largest share in the Sesame Oil market?

Who are the key players in the Sesame Oil market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, End use, Distribution channel, Application, and Recipe

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:

