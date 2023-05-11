Rubber Market is to grow at a growth rate of 6 percent reaching USD 73.42 Billion by 2029

Pune, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm has published a competitive intelligence market research report on the “ Rubber Market “. The Rubber market size was valued at USD 48.83 Billion in 2022. The total Rubber Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 73.42 Bn by 2029 during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 48.83 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 73.42 Bn CAGR 6 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Type, Application, Sales Channel, End-User Industry and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Rubber Market Scope and Research Methodology

The Rubber market is segmented based on Type, Application, Sales Channel, End-Use Industry, and region. The growth of various segments helps clients in acquiring knowledge of the many growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and develop different strategies to help identify core application areas and the gap in the target market. The research study provides an in-depth analysis of the market and contains meaningful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market statistics. It also includes estimates based on an appropriate set of assumptions and methodologies.

Bottom-up approaches were used to estimate the Rubber market size. Major Key Players in the Rubber market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues are determined through primary and secondary research. Secondary research involved a study of the top manufacturers' annual and financial reports, while primary research was done through interviews with key opinion leaders and industry professionals such as experienced front-line staff, CEOs, and marketing executives. The study gives insight into the growth dynamics of the Rubber market in regions such as the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Latin America.

Rubber Market Overview

Natural rubber is produced from the sap of rubber trees, primarily grown in Southeast Asia. Rubber is a versatile material that is used in a wide range of products, including tires, automotive parts, footwear, medical devices, and consumer goods. The production and export of natural rubber are dominated by countries like Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The rubber market is highly competitive, with a large number of small and large players operating in the market. Key players in the Rubber market are Bridgestone Corporation, Michelin, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, and Continental AG. These companies are investing heavily in research and development to develop new and innovative rubber products and technologies.

The automotive sector is expected to be a key driver in the rubber market

Rubber is a key material used in the production of tires and other automotive components. The tire industry accounts for approximately 70% of global rubber consumption. The demand for tires is expected to rise because of the growing automotive industries in China and India. The tire industry is expected to continue innovating and developing new technologies such as sustainable and smart tires, further increasing demand for rubber and creating new growth opportunities. Furthermore, the shift towards electric and autonomous vehicles is also expected to drive growth in the rubber market during the forecast period.

Supply Chain Disruptions are expected to hamper the Rubber market

Supply chain disruptions have the potential to impact rubber industry trends by affecting the availability of raw materials, increasing costs, and causing delays and disruptions in the production and transportation of rubber products. weather conditions such as floods or droughts in rubber-producing regions may impact the supply of natural rubber and lead to price fluctuations. Political instability, trade wars, or changes in government policies have also impacted the supply and demand of rubber. Thus, the price volatility in the rubber market creates uncertainty for both producers and consumers and makes it challenging to plan and invest in the industry.

Asia Pacific region held the largest market share

Asia Pacific region held the largest market for Rubber. The growth of the automotive industry and infrastructure development in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the demand for rubber products, particularly for tires and construction materials. The region's favorable government policies such as tax incentives and investment in infrastructure are expected to drive the rubber industry during the forecast period.

Rubber Market Segmentation

Based on the Type

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

Butyl Rubber

Silicone Rubber

Nitrile Rubber

Chloroprene Rubber

EPDM Rubber

Polybutadiene Rubber

Styrene Butadiene Rubber



Based on the Application

Manufacturing Tyres

Tubes

Industrial Products

Rubber and Canvas Footwear

Pharmaceutical Goods

Rubber hoses

Cots

Aprons

Belts

Sheeting

Based on the Sales Channel

Online

Offline

Based on the End Use Industry

Automotive

Construction

Industrial

Healthcare

Consumer goods

Packaging

Rubber Market Key Players Include:

Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc

Ceyenar

Southland Global

KA-Glove

Thai Hua Rubber PCL

Von Bundit Co., Ltd

THAI RUBBER LATEX GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Goodyear Rubber Company of Southern California

Duratuf Products Private Limited

Rolex Reclaim Pvt. Ltd

Kent Elastomer Products

Unitex Rubber Co., Ltd

HALCYON AGRI

SINOCHEM GROUP CO

Firestone Natural Rubber

Apcotex Industries Ltd.

Rubfila International Ltd.

GRP Ltd.

S&H Rubber

RD Rubber Technology Corporation

ARLANXEO

TSRC Corporation

LG Chem

Vietnam Rubber Group

Tradewinds Plantation Berhad

TONG THAI RUBBER group

Key questions answered in the Rubber Market are:

What is Rubber?

What was the Rubber market size in 2021?

What is the expected Rubber market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Rubber Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Rubber market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Rubber market growth?

Which segment dominated the Rubber market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Rubber market?

Which region held the largest share in the Rubber market?

Who are the key players in the Rubber market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Market Competitiveness (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Application, Sales Channel, End-Use Industry, and region.

Competitive Landscape –A detailed scenario of the competitive environment in the global market Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region based on Type, Application, Sales Channel, End-Use Industry, and region. Market Consolidations – Mergers, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Partnerships. Company Profiles – Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategy, SWOT Analysis, Recent Development.

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Key Takeaways

Industry Recommendations

