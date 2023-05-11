Vietnam Furniture Industry Report 2023: Production, Consumption, Imports, and Exports 2012-2022 & 2023-2024

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Furniture Industry in Vietnam" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The furniture industry in Vietnam report offers an up-to-date and detailed analysis of the Vietnamese furniture sector and its prospects, through tables, graphs, illustrated maps, and further information processed from direct interviews with top furniture companies and sector experts.

The Furniture market outline part provides data for furniture production, consumption, imports, and exports for the time series 2012-2022 with furniture market forecasts for 2023 and 2024.

At a supply side, the Vietnam furniture productive system is analysed through selected productive factors (forest area and resources, the structure of land by land use, consumption of wood-based panels, imports of wood-based panels, employment) and a breakdown of furniture production by segment (upholstered furniture, kitchen furniture, office furniture, bedroom, dining and living room furniture, other furniture).

The competitive system includes a ranking of the top 50 manufacturers by furniture turnover, providing detailed profiles including the following information:

Company name

Address, website, email, year of establishment

Ownership and type of company (FDI, Joint Venture, Vietnamese capital)

Activity

Product Portfolio

Turnover and number of employees (last available year, typically 2022 or 2021)

Export share and key export markets

Manufacturing facilities (number and location)

The above information is available also in the detailed profiles of the top 128 Vietnamese and FDI furniture manufacturers.

Further 140 short profiles of Vietnamese furniture companies, are provided with turnover and number of employees range.

The report overall considers a total of around 270 furniture companies.

The analysis of the Vietnamese furniture market includes:

Selected demand determinants (population, main cities, housing floors by region and by types of house, dwelling area per capita, international tourism, expenditure per capita, income per capita and expenditure per capita by type of expenditure);

A breakdown of furniture consumption by segment (upholstered furniture, kitchen furniture, office furniture, bedroom, dining and living room furniture, and other furniture).

Furniture market forecasts up to 2024.

The international trade of furniture is analysed from and to Vietnam: countries of destination/origin, furniture trade by segment (upholstered furniture, non-upholstered seats, bedroom furniture, kitchen furniture, office furniture, parts of furniture, parts of seats) and furniture trade by country/area.

The study is further enriched by:

Prospects of the furniture industry in the country;

Assessment of market potential;

A cross-country comparison.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Summary: Key facts about the furniture sector in Vietnam

2. Vietnam furniture market potential

Furniture market outline, 2012-2022

Economic environment and furniture market forecasts, 2023-2024

3. Business climate indicators

4. Demand Determinants

5. Furniture Consumption in Vietnam

Trends in the Vietnamese furniture market and consumption by segment

6. Vietnam furniture Imports

Furniture imports growth, furniture consumption and imports/consumption ratio by segment

Origin of furniture imports and imports by segment

Imports and exports of furniture parts

7. Vietnam productive factors

8. Vietnam. Furniture Production

Furniture production, 2012-2022 and production by segment

9. Vietnam Furniture Exports

Furniture exports growth furniture production and exports/production ratio by segment

Destination of furniture exports and exports by segment

10. Furniture competitive system in Vietnam

Top 50 furniture manufacturers (FDI and Vietnamese owned companies) by total turnover.

Major foreign furniture companies with business activity in Vietnam

11. Vietnam. Major furniture manufacturers

12. Vietnam. Leading FDI and foreign companies

13. Vietnam. Other furniture companies

Annexes: Country Rankings, Furniture Data, Furniture Exports and Imports





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





