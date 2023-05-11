$1 Trillion Dollar Race: Will the Global Ecommerce Logistics Industry reach the Summit by 2027? Read more to Find out: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ecommerce Logistics Market was valued at around ~$200 Bn in 2022, boosted by the Covid-19 impact as it helped enterprises to address extensive demand is eyeing to become a $1 Tillion industry by 2027. Let’s explore some of the reasons addressing the same.

A vibrant and fast-growing E-commerce ecosystem, aggressive investment in modernizing the infrastructure and the influx of investments is listed as the major factors for the growth in the Global Ecommerce Logistics market. Some of the major companies are FedEx Corporation, DHL International GmbH, Aramex International, Gati Limited, Kenco Group, Inc., Clipper Logistics Plc., Agility Public Warehousing Company, K.S.C.P., XPO Logistics Plc., United Parcel Service, Inc., and CEVA Logistics etc.

1. More than 5 billion people surfing the internet in 2023, an ocean of opportunity awaits for ecommerce logistics industry

Globally Internet penetration is rising rapidly. As of January 2023, there were 5.16 billion internet users worldwide, which is 64.4 percent of the global population and is projected to rise to almost 7 billion by 2026. This has translated into boost in online shopping orders, which is leading the way for growth in ecommerce logistics industry globally.

2. China & USA have received the highest amount of funding in e-commerce logistics market

American businesses including Shipwire, Ohl, Deliverr, Shipbob, Slice, and Deliv have received some of the largest investments in the logistics sector, making them some of the best-funded e-logistics companies in the world. Other areas where US-based businesses excel include newer e-logistics technologies like autonomous/self-driving cars and drone tech delivery, with Nuro alone acquiring US $1B in its Series C Funding.

3. From “Highway” to “High- Speed Internet”, Government investment in Infrastructure is paving the road for growth in Ecommerce logistics industry

Governments across the world are investing in infrastructure in order to reduce cost and offer better connectivity across the globe. For instance, India is pending around $35 Billion on roads out of which $20 Bn is allotted to NHAI which is 21 % higher than the previous year. Furthermore, over £40 billion will be invested by the UK Government in transformational transport schemes over the next 2 financial years across the country.

Market Taxonomy

By Type of Shipment

Domestic shipments

International shipments

By Time Duration

Same Day

2-4 Days

More than 4 days

By Mode of transport

Ground

Air & Sea

By Payment Method

Cash On Delivery

Online Payment

By Orders

Accepted Orders

Rejected Orders

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Global Ecommerce Logistics Market

