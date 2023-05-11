Flexing Financial Muscles: Will the Global Fitness Service Market Power-Lift to a $100 Bn Benchmark by 2027 - Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fitness Services Market is fragmented and has high intensified competition within industry players. Top players such as LA Fitness, Life Time Fitness, 24 Hour Fitness, and Anytime Fitness are the key players in Global Fitness Services Market. The market is largely driven by growing awareness about importance of health, the rising disposable incomes worldwide.

1. The pandemic helped the global fitness app market reach a valuation of nearly $4 billion in 2020

Fitness Apps Such as Fitbit Cure. Fit and Home Workout and Others are Enabling the Fitness Market to grow more in the coming years. The advent of fitness apps has played a key role in the increased popularity of exercising throughout the nation. This has encouraged health awareness and exercising to become an essential trend, which has been burgeoning among people in the world. The market size of the fitness industry in world reached more than USD 200 billion in 2021, with a robust CAGR.

2. There Are More Than 180 Mn Gym Members in Total Worldwide: Showing Growing Health Awareness Amongst the People

Fitness industry is growing to be biggest in the world as more and more people are increasingly taking up gym membership in lieu of growing health awareness and stress management. During the forecast period, the increasing sense of health-consciousness amongst the consumers is expected to stimulate the demand for taking fitness services.

3. There Are More Than 200,000 Gyms Available to Members Worldwide

Fitness clubs provide customers with the infrastructure for their workouts and physical activity in exchange for a membership fee. The market size of the global fitness industry has been steadily increasing in recent years. Some of the largest health clubs worldwide in terms of revenue include 24 Hour Fitness and Life Time Fitness. At the very top of this list sits LA Fitness, which generated revenue exceedingly around 2 billion U.S. dollars in 2018. Moreover, the country with the most gyms is the United States with 41,370 locations. Brazil has the 2nd most gyms with around 29,000 and Mexico has the 3rd most with around 12,000.

Market Taxonomy

By Market Structure

Organized

Unorganized

By Revenue Stream

Membership

Personal Trainer

Supplementary Services

By Subscription

3 months

6 months

1 year

Others

By Gender

Male

Female

By Geography

North America-USA, Canada, Mexico:

Europe-France, Italy, Germany, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe:

Asia Pacific-China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific:

LAMEA-Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Global Fitness Market

