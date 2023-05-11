Western Metallica Reports Drill Program Results Including 26 Metres at 1.5% Copper From Its Nueva Celti Copper Project

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Metallica Resources Corp. (TSXV: WMS) (“Western Metallica” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on the encouraging results of a second hole drilled at the Company’s 100% owned Nueva Celti Copper Project, a past producing copper mine with significant exploration potential, located in the southernmost region of Spain.



The Company has completed three drill holes (results from NCDD003 are pending) for a total of ~1,150 metres of the planned two-phase, ~3,000-metre drill program aimed at investigating mineralized zones at depth below mine levels, as well as the northern and southern extensions (refer to Table 2 for drill hole details). Results of these drill holes are significant as they indicate that both the reported holes intersected copper sulfide mineralization, over multiple intervals, and as drilling continues, the Company anticipates new copper discoveries that will validate the vast historic data which positions Nueva Celti as a highly prolific copper project.

The results from the first two holes, NCDD001 and NCDD002, have confirmed the presence of the mineralized zones reported by the ‘Asturian de Zinc’, Glencore drilling program, and predict a high-grade copper mineralized trend. Per previously reported results from the Company’s April 17th press release, NCDD002 intercepted a wide, ~40-metre-thick zone of disseminated and semi-massive (>50%) assemblage of pyrite, chalcopyrite and magnetite. This highly prospective zone is hosted by the biotite-schists unit, ~100 metres below the deepest historical mine level, as well as confirming the presence of another ~8-metre-wide zone of disseminated and semi-massive sulfide, not indicated by previous historic exploitation.

The control on the early-Cambrian mineralization is typical of the Cu-Zn-Pb occurrences on the Northern Central Belt (NCB) of the Ossa Morena geological province, with copper-sulfides mainly coinciding with layers of muscovite and biotite-schists, locally fragmental (meta-volcaniclastics) within an amphibolite unit (meta-volcanics).

HOLE From m To m Width (m) Cu % Zn % Pb % Ag g/t Au g/t NCDD002

198.35 212.00 13.65 0.4 - - 3.2 - 219.75 245.80 26.05 1.5 1.8 0.4 27.6 0.7 290.65 299.00 8.35 1.0 1.2 0.2 17.1 0.6

Table 1: Significant Results from Drill Hole NCDD002 on the Nueva Celti Project.





Figure 1: Nueva Celti cross section 0 containing hole NCDD002 from the current Western Metallica drilling program. The position of the mine levels is also shown.

HOLE Phase Easting Northing Elevation Az DIP Planned Depth (m) Final Depth (m) NCDD001 1 293716 4176850 103 265 -55 450 448.80 NCDD002 1 293730 4176956 87 265 -50 400 399.50 NCDD003 1 293712 4177067 92 265 -50 300 300.00 2 293697 4177104 92 265 -50 300 2 293740 4177030 86 265 -45 315 2 293745 4176814 100 265 -45 340 2 293625 4176629 88 265 -50 200 2 293719 4177005 90 265 -45 300 2 293721 4176899 96 265 -45 325 Total metres 1st phase 1,150 1148.30 Total metres 2nd phase 1,780

Table 2: Nueva Celti Project Drill Program Schedule





Figure 2: Nueva Celti drilling platform locations. Mise-A-La-Masse anomalies (1975 survey) on the background.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Sample preparation and analyses will be conducted according to standard industry procedures. Drill core samples are crushed, split and pulverized prior to analysis of Gold by fire assay and Atomic Absorption and multi-elements by ICP-AES after four acid digestion. Analytical performance is monitored by means of certified reference materials (CRMs), coarse blanks, coarse and pulp duplicate samples. Samples have been prepared in ALS Chemex preparation lab in Seville, Spain and analyses have been completed in ALS Rosia Montana, Alba, Romania (Fire Assays) and LAS Loughrea, Galway, Ireland (ICP).

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Giovanni Funaioli, Eur.Geol., Vice President Exploration of Western Metallica, who is a “Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Giovanni Funaioli is an employee of the Company and is not considered independent under NI 43-101.

About Western Metallica Resources Corp.

Western Metallica is a British Columbia company with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under symbol WMS. Western Metallica is in the business of mineral resource exploration and development, its principal asset is its 100% owned Nueva Celti Copper Property in the Ossa Morena belt in Andalusia, Spain. Western Metallica also holds interests in three other Spanish gold projects in the “Navelgas Gold Belt” in Asturias, Spain (Penedela, Valledor and Sierra Alta).

Further information of the Company can be found at: www.westernmetallica.com

