Brookfield Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter Results

Nick Goodman, President of Brookfield Corporation, stated, “Financial results in the first quarter were strong, supported by the growth and resilience of our businesses. The scale and quality of our franchise and our access to large and flexible capital allow us to thrive in periods of market volatility, and we expect to continue delivering on our broad growth initiatives in these markets. Above all, we remain focused on executing our plan to create long-term wealth for all of our stakeholders.”

Operating Results

Distributable earnings (“DE”) before realizations increased by 24% compared to the prior year, after adjusting for the special distribution of 25% of our asset management business that we completed in December last year.

Unaudited

For the periods ended March 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income1 $ 424 $ 2,960 $ 2,659 $ 11,572 Distributable earnings before realizations2,3 945 947 4,312 3,674 Adjusted for the special distribution2,3,4 945 824 3,946 3,183 Per Brookfield share2,3,4 0.59 0.51 2.46 1.98 Distributable earnings2,3 1,157 1,182 5,204 4,957 Per Brookfield share2,3 0.72 0.73 3.25 3.09

Net income in the first quarter was $424 million. DE before realizations were $945 million for the quarter and $4.3 billion for the last twelve months. Both were driven by strong financial performance across our businesses with the comparative period net income including higher non-recurring valuation gains.

Our asset management franchise delivered growth of 15% compared to the prior year quarter, benefiting from continued strong fundraising and deployment, and our insurance solutions business continues to benefit from re-deploying its liquid and short-duration investment portfolio into higher returning assets.

Our operating businesses continue to demonstrate their resilience, generating a stable and growing stream of recurring cash flows. This was supported by strong growth in Operating Funds from Operations (“Operating FFO”) across our infrastructure, renewable power & transition and private equity businesses and same-store net operating income (“NOI”) growth in our real estate business, reflecting strong underlying fundamentals for our best-in-class assets.

During the quarter and over the last twelve months, earnings from realizations were $212 million and $892 million, respectively, with total DE for the quarter and last twelve months of $1.2 billion and $5.2 billion, respectively.

Regular Dividend Declaration

The Board declared a quarterly dividend for the Corporation of $0.07 per share, payable on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on May 31, 2023. The Board also declared the regular monthly and quarterly dividends on its preferred shares.

Operating Highlights

DE before realizations were $945 million for the quarter and $4.3 billion for the last twelve months, representing an increase of 24% over the prior year, after adjusting for the special distribution of 25% of our asset management business. Total DE for the quarter was $1.2 billion and $5.2 billion for the last twelve months.

Distributions from our asset management business were $678 million in the quarter and $2.9 billion over the last twelve months, driven by a 15% increase in the distributions from Brookfield Asset Management compared to the prior year quarter. Fundraising continues to be strong with clients focused on strategies investing into the backbone of the global economy. This led to inflows of $19 billion year-to-date and $98 billion over the past twelve months. Fee-bearing capital ended the quarter at $432 billion, an increase of approximately $14 billion during the quarter and $53 billion or 14% over the last twelve months.

Our insurance solutions business generated distributable operating earnings of $145 million in the quarter and $520 million over the last twelve months, significantly higher than the comparative periods. During the quarter, the average investment portfolio yield was 5% on approximately $45 billion of assets, supporting liabilities with an average cost of 3%. In February 2023, the business announced the acquisition of Argo Group, a well-established specialty P&C business in the U.S., further diversifying and adding approximately $4 billion of assets to the franchise. The shareholders of Argo Group recently approved this transaction, which is expected to close in the second half of this year. Our insurance solutions business remains on track to increase its annualized earnings to $800 million by the end of 2023.

Distributions from our operating businesses were $304 million for the quarter and $1.5 billion over the last twelve months, demonstrating the resilience of our underlying operations. Our infrastructure, renewable power & transition and private equity businesses continue to benefit from the essential nature of the services they provide with organic levers driving earnings growth of 25% in aggregate. Operating FFO within our real estate business was impacted by higher interest rates but the underlying operating performance continues to be strong, evidenced by 5% growth in NOI of our prime retail and office assets. While the move in interest rates has largely taken place, the revenues continue to grow and will offset the impact of higher interest rates over time, which is an important consideration for asset values.

Earnings from realizations of mature assets were $212 million for the quarter and $892 million for the last twelve months.

Total accumulated unrealized carried interest now stands at $9.4 billion, representing a 2% increase during the quarter, net of realized carried interest into income. We continue to see a strong appetite for the cash-generating real assets and businesses that we own and based on our plan for dispositions, we expect to realize over $500 million of realized carried interest into income this year. We recently closed the sale of a hospitality investment in the U.S. for over $800 million, returning a 2x multiple of capital.

We also realized $259 million of disposition gains from the sale of principal investments and $633 million of realized carried interest, net, over the last twelve months.

We ended the quarter with $113 billion of capital available to deploy into new investments.

During the quarter, we invested $1.2 billion of balance sheet capital into our businesses to continue to grow their operations, and returned $404 million to shareholders through regular dividends and share repurchases. In the last twelve months, we have repurchased $746 million of Class A shares in the open market.

We have significant group-wide liquidity of $113 billion, which includes $33 billion of cash, financial assets and undrawn credit lines at the Corporation and our affiliates. In addition, our balance sheet remains conservatively capitalized, with a weighted-average term of 12 years, and we have no maturities until 2024.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

(US$ millions)



March 31 December 31 2023 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,049 $ 14,396 Other financial assets 28,660 26,899 Accounts receivable and other 30,232 30,208 Inventory 12,923 12,843 Equity accounted investments 51,102 47,094 Investment properties 118,547 115,100 Property, plant and equipment 125,390 124,268 Intangible assets 41,622 38,411 Goodwill 31,629 28,662 Deferred income tax assets 3,588 3,403 Total Assets $ 456,742 $ 441,284 Liabilities and Equity Corporate borrowings $ 12,367 $ 11,390 Accounts payable and other 58,760 57,941 Non-recourse borrowings 210,460 202,684 Subsidiary equity obligations 4,098 4,188 Deferred income tax liabilities 24,143 23,190 Equity Non-controlling interests in net assets $ 102,851 $ 98,138 Preferred equity 4,103 4,145 Common equity 39,960 146,914 39,608 141,891 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 456,742 $ 441,284

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

For the periods ended March 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended 2023 2022 Revenues $ 23,297 $ 21,882 Direct costs1 (17,632 ) (16,884 ) Other income and gains 381 29 Equity accounted income 429 843 Interest expense – Corporate borrowings (136 ) (117 ) – Non-recourse borrowings Same-store (2,685 ) (2,021 ) Acquisitions, net of dispositions2 (483 ) — Upfinancings2 (309 ) — Corporate costs (14 ) (33 ) Fair value changes 38 1,780 Depreciation and amortization (2,188 ) (1,811 ) Income tax (274 ) (708 ) Net income $ 424 $ 2,960 Net income attributable to: Brookfield shareholders $ 120 $ 1,359 Non-controlling interests 304 1,601 $ 424 $ 2,960 Net income per share Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.81 Basic 0.05 0.84

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS

Unaudited

For the periods ended March 31

(US$ millions)



Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 424 $ 2,960 $ 2,659 $ 11,572 Financial statement components not included in DE: Equity accounted fair value changes and other items 804 226 2,418 1,293 Fair value changes (38 ) (1,780 ) 2,719 (4,837 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,188 1,811 8,060 6,738 Deferred income taxes (92 ) 425 (326 ) 1,446 Non-controlling interests in the above items1 (2,222 ) (2,413 ) (10,304 ) (11,383 ) Realized disposition gains in fair value changes or prior periods 116 368 651 1,505 Less: total disposition gains (212 ) (356 ) (977 ) (1,617 ) Less: realized carried interest, net (206 ) (128 ) (633 ) (620 ) Cash retained in the business 183 (166 ) 45 (423 ) Distributable earnings before realizations2 945 947 4,312 3,674 Realized carried interest, net3 206 128 633 620 Disposition gains from principal investments 6 107 259 663 Distributable earnings2 $ 1,157 $ 1,182 $ 5,204 $ 4,957

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Unaudited

For the periods ended March 31

(US$ millions)



Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 424 $ 2,960 $ 2,659 $ 11,572 Non-controlling interests (304 ) (1,601 ) (1,842 ) (7,482 ) Net income attributable to shareholders 120 1,359 817 4,090 Preferred share dividends1 (41 ) (37 ) (154 ) (148 ) Dilutive effect of conversion of subsidiary preferred shares — — — (15 ) Net income available to common shareholders 79 1,322 663 3,927 Dilutive impact of exchangeable shares of affiliate — 2 — 4 Net income available to common shareholders including dilutive impact of exchangeable shares $ 79 $ 1,324 $ 663 $ 3,931 Weighted average shares 1,571.4 1,567.8 1,568.7 1,549.6 Dilutive effect of conversion of options and escrowed shares using treasury stock method2 and exchangeable shares of affiliate 15.8 59.0 23.5 56.3 Shares and share equivalents 1,587.2 1,626.8 1,592.2 1,605.9 Diluted earnings per share3 $ 0.05 $ 0.81 $ 0.42 $ 2.45

DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS

Unaudited

For the periods ended March 31

(US$ millions)



Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Asset management $ 678 $ 714 $ 2,921 $ 2,827 Insurance solutions 145 13 520 42 BEP 105 100 405 385 BIP 80 75 305 282 BBU 9 6 36 24 BPG 145 220 826 820 Other (35 ) (34 ) (50 ) (94 ) Operating businesses 304 367 1,522 1,417 Corporate costs and other (182 ) (147 ) (651 ) (612 ) Distributable earnings before realizations1 945 947 4,312 3,674 Realized carried interest, net 206 128 633 620 Disposition gains from principal investments 6 107 259 663 Distributable earnings1 $ 1,157 $ 1,182 $ 5,204 $ 4,957

Additional Information

The Letter to Shareholders and the company’s Supplemental Information for the three months and year ended March 31, 2023, contain further information on the company’s strategy, operations and financial results. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents, which are available on the company’s website.

The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023, which have been prepared using IFRS, as issued by the IASB. The amounts have not been audited by Brookfield Corporation’s external auditor.

Brookfield Corporation’s Board of Directors have reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our dividends can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

Non-IFRS and Performance Measures

This news release and accompanying financial information are based on International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”), unless otherwise noted.

We make reference to Distributable Earnings (“DE”). We define DE as the sum of distributions from our asset management business, distributable operating earnings from our insurance solutions business, distributions received from our ownership of investments, realized carried interest and disposition gains from principal investments, net of earnings from our Corporate Activities, preferred share dividends and equity-based compensation costs. We also make reference to DE before realizations, which refers to DE before realized carried interest and realized disposition gains from principal investments. We believe these measures provide insight into earnings received by the company that are available for distribution to common shareholders or to be reinvested into the business.

Realized carried interest and realized disposition gains are further described below:

Realized Carried Interest represents our contractual share of investment gains generated within a private fund after considering our clients minimum return requirements. Realized carried interest is determined on third-party capital that is no longer subject to future investment performance.

Realized Disposition Gains from principal investments are included in DE because we consider the purchase and sale of assets from our directly held investments to be a normal part of the company’s business. Realized disposition gains include gains and losses recorded in net income and equity in the current period, and are adjusted to include fair value changes and revaluation surplus balances recorded in prior periods which were not included in prior period DE.

We make reference to Funds from Operations (“FFO”). We define FFO as net income attributable to shareholders prior to fair value changes, depreciation and amortization, and deferred income taxes, and includes realized disposition gains that are not recorded in net income as determined under IFRS. FFO also includes the company’s share of equity accounted investments’ FFO on a fully diluted basis.

FFO consists of the following components:

Operating FFO represents the company’s share of revenues less direct costs and interest expenses; excludes realized carried interest and disposition gains, fair value changes, depreciation and amortization and deferred income taxes; and includes our proportionate share of FFO from operating activities recorded by equity accounted investments on a fully diluted basis. We present this measure as we believe it assists in describing our results and variances within FFO.

Realized Carried Interest as defined above.

Realized Disposition Gains are included in FFO because we consider the purchase and sale of assets to be a normal part of the company’s business. Realized disposition gains include gains and losses recorded in net income and equity in the current period, and are adjusted to include fair value changes and revaluation surplus balances recorded in prior periods which were not included in prior period FFO.





We use DE and FFO to assess our operating results and the value of Brookfield Corporation’s business and believe that many shareholders and analysts also find these measures of value to them.

We also make reference to Net Operating Income (“NOI”), which refers to the revenues from our operations less direct expenses before the impact of depreciation and amortization within our real estate business. We present this measure as we believe it is a key indicator of our ability to impact the operating performance of our properties. As NOI excludes non-recurring items and depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, it provides a performance measure that, when compared to prior periods, reflects the impact of operations from trends in occupancy rates and rental rates.

We disclose a number of financial measures in this news release that are calculated and presented using methodologies other than in accordance with IFRS. These financial measures, which include DE and FFO, should not be considered as the sole measure of our performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, similar financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. We caution readers that these non-IFRS financial measures or other financial metrics are not standardized under IFRS and may differ from the financial measures or other financial metrics disclosed by other businesses and, as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and entities.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-IFRS measures in our filings available at www.bn.brookfield.com.





