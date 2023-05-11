Social Casino Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social Casino Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global social casino market is expected to grow from $6.84 billion in 2022 to $7.40 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The social casino market is expected to grow to $10.10 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The increasing proliferation of smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the social casino market going forward. A smartphone is a portable electronic gadget with a cellular network connection. Smartphones help the social casino market to grow by providing boosters for enhanced performance, better display, and top-end specifications.



Product innovation is a key trend in gaining popularity in the social casino market. Major players in the social casino industry are concentrating on creating new products to improve their market share.

In October 2021, Scopely, Inc., a US-based interactive entertainment company, mobile-first video game developer and publisher, acquired GSN Games from Sony Pictures Entertainment for $1 billion. This acquisition strengthens Scopely's ability to create and deliver engaging, long-lasting game experiences. GSN Games is a US-based company wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment and a leading provider of cross-platform entertainment, including social casino games and skill-based cash tournaments.



North America was the largest region in the social casino market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the social casino market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the social casino market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Major players in the social casino market are Zynga Inc., International Game Technology, Scientific Games Corporation, Caesars Entertainment, Creatiosoft Solutions Pvt Ltd., Triple Ripple Group, Playtika Ltd., KamaGames, Ruby Seven Studios, Playstudios Inc., Dab Gaming Ltd., Tap Slots, MYB Casino, DoubleU Games Co. Ltd., and Ellmount Gaming Limited.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for social casino? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The social casino market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include:

The impact of sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and altered demand for goods and services due to the Russian Ukraine war, impacting various macro-economic factors and parameters in the Eastern European region and its subsequent effect on global markets.

The impact of higher inflation in many countries and the resulting spike in interest rates.

The continued but declining impact of COVID-19 on supply chains and consumption patterns.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

1) By Type: Casual Games; Free Game; Turn-Based Game; Other Types

2) By Application: Free; Toll

3) By End-User: Gaming Population; Mobile Users



