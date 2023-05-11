Global Nitrile Medical Gloves Market Report 2023: Rising Use in Healthcare and Food Industries Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nitrile Medical Gloves Market by Form (Powder-Free, Powdered), Usage (Disposable Gloves, Reusable Gloves), Application, End-User - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Nitrile Medical Gloves Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development and substantial infrastructure development have constituted regional revenue generation.

Further, the patterns associated with domestic production, import and export, and consumption have helped market participants to analyze and capitalize on potential opportunities. Besides, the qualitative and quantitative parameters provided in the report with detailed analysis highlight the driving and restraining factors of the Global Nitrile Medical Gloves Market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Use in Healthcare and Food Industry

Rise in Incidences of Chronic Diseases

Increase in Awareness Among Healthcare Providers

Restraints

Limited Availability of Workers

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Surgical Interventions

Rising Awareness Toward Latex Allergies

Challenges

Long Duration for Setting Up Plant

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Nitrile Medical Gloves Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Form, market is studied across Powder-Free and Powdered. The Powder-Free is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Usage, market is studied across Disposable Gloves and Reusable Gloves. The Reusable Gloves is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Application, market is studied across Examination Gloves, Medical Gloves, and Surgical Gloves. The Examination Gloves is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End-User, market is studied across Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Hospitals. The Ambulatory Surgical Centers is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. Europe, Middle East & Africa is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Nitrile Medical Gloves Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Nitrile Medical Gloves Market, including 3M Company, Adventa Berhad, Ansell Ltd., B. Braun SE, Cardinal Health, Inc., Dynarex Corporation, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Medline Industries, LP, Rubberex Corporation Berhad, Siemens Healthineers AG, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, and United Glove Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Nitrile Medical Gloves Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Nitrile Medical Gloves Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Nitrile Medical Gloves Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Nitrile Medical Gloves Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Nitrile Medical Gloves Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Nitrile Medical Gloves Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Nitrile Medical Gloves Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Nitrile Medical Gloves Market, by Form



7. Nitrile Medical Gloves Market, by Usage



8. Nitrile Medical Gloves Market, by Application



9. Nitrile Medical Gloves Market, by End-User



10. Americas Nitrile Medical Gloves Market



11. Asia-Pacific Nitrile Medical Gloves Market



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Nitrile Medical Gloves Market



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Company Usability Profiles

15. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Adventa Berhad

Ansell Ltd.

B. Braun SE

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Dynarex Corporation

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Medline Industries, LP

Rubberex Corporation Berhad

Siemens Healthineers AG

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Top Glove Corporation Berhad

United Glove Inc.

