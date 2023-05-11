Supremex Reports Voting Results From Its Annual General Meeting

English French

MONTREAL, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supremex Inc. (“Supremex” or the “Company”) (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, today announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Wednesday May 10, 2023.



Voting Results:

A total of 13,722,153 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 52.82% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all directors’ nominees as follows:

Nominees % For % Against Nicole Boivin 98.35 1.65 Stewart Emerson 99.46 0.54 Robert B. Johnston 88.97 11.03 Georges Kobrynsky 98.81 1.19 Dany Paradis 98.73 1.27 Steven P. Richardson 98.90 1.10 Andrew I. (Drew) Sullivan 98.67 1.33 Warren J. White 96.75 3.25

Appointment of Auditors

Based on the proxies received, Ernst and Young LLP were appointed auditors of the Company and the Board of Directors was authorized to fix their remuneration. The percentage of votes cast with respect of the appointment of the auditors is as follows:

% For % Withheld 99.47 0.53

Advance Notice By-Law

Shareholders voted in favor of the adoption of an ordinary resolution ratifying the Advance Notice By-Law. The result of the votes is as follows:

% For % Against 86.90 13.10

