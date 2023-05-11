Supremex Reports Voting Results From Its Annual General Meeting

MONTREAL, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supremex Inc. (“Supremex” or the “Company”) (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, today announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Wednesday May 10, 2023.
Voting Results:
A total of 13,722,153 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 52.82% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all directors’ nominees as follows:
|Nominees
|% For
|% Against
|Nicole Boivin
|98.35
|1.65
|Stewart Emerson
|99.46
|0.54
|Robert B. Johnston
|88.97
|11.03
|Georges Kobrynsky
|98.81
|1.19
|Dany Paradis
|98.73
|1.27
|Steven P. Richardson
|98.90
|1.10
|Andrew I. (Drew) Sullivan
|98.67
|1.33
|Warren J. White
|96.75
|3.25
Appointment of Auditors
Based on the proxies received, Ernst and Young LLP were appointed auditors of the Company and the Board of Directors was authorized to fix their remuneration. The percentage of votes cast with respect of the appointment of the auditors is as follows:
|% For
|% Withheld
|99.47
|0.53
Advance Notice By-Law
Shareholders voted in favor of the adoption of an ordinary resolution ratifying the Advance Notice By-Law. The result of the votes is as follows:
|% For
|% Against
|86.90
|13.10
About Supremex
Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates eleven manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and six manufacturing facilities in four states in the United States employing over 1,000 people. Supremex’ growing footprint allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.
For more information, please visit www.supremex.com.
Contact:
Stewart Emerson
President and CEO
investors@supremex.com
514 595-0555, extension 2316