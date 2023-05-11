OTC Markets Group Welcomes Meridian Mining UK Societas to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSX: MNO; OTCQX: MRRDF), a company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development activities in Brazil, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Meridian Mining UK Societas upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



Meridian Mining UK Societas begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “MRRDF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Gilbert Clark, Executive Chairman, said: “We are delighted with our graduation to the OTCQX and the greater opportunity this provides for institutional and retail investors to invest in Meridian’s ongoing growth. The Company’s advanced gold-copper project Cabaçal provides an exciting opportunity for those investors looking for exposure in gold equities but also the opportunity to invest in a company with strong exposure to the electrification future via its clean copper. Cabaçal is located in Brazil, the South American powerhouse where the Company benefits from the exposure to this expanding economy.”

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on resource development of the advanced Cabaal VMS gold-copper project, the regional scale exploration of the Cabaçal VMS belt, the exploration in the Jaur & Araputanga Greenstone belts all located in the state of Mato Grosso and exploring the Espigoã polymetallic project in the State of Rondnia Brazil.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

