Computer Law: Drafting and Negotiating Forms and Agreements containsdiscussions of such key topics as: hardware acquisition, financing and maintenance; software licensing, development and maintenance; antitrust law; copyright, patent and trade secret protection of software; the Internet and electronic communications; domain name registration; the computer contracting process; outsourcing; re-sellers; software publishing; work for hire; electronic fund transfers; the status of source codes under bankruptcy; and litigating computer actions, including the use of expert witnesses.

Computer Law: Drafting and Negotiating Forms and Agreements includes an overview of computer technology, featuring a unique computer law glossary, and keeps you up to date on the latest legislative developments and significant state and federal court decisions. This two-volume desk set contains all the forms discussed in the text in the online version. You'll be able to draft high-quality legal documents with less work and in less time than ever before.

Authors



Peter Brown

Peter Brown is the national leader of the Technology Law Practice in the New York office of Baker & Hostetler LLP. He is the immediate past Chair of the Commercial and Federal Litigation Section of the New York State Bar Association and was previously the Co-Chair of its Internet and Intellectual Property Litigation Committee. For over a decade he has served as the Chair of the Practicing Law Institutes Information Technology Institute. Mr. Browns practice includes the litigation of information technology and intellectual property issues in state and federal courts across the United States. He has also served as a mediator, arbitrator and expert witness in cases involving technology disputes. In addition, he routinely drafts and negotiates all types of transactional agreements relating the computer technology, the Internet and outsourcing.Mr. Brown served on the Board of the International Technology Law Association for over 15 years.He lectures on technology law and related litigation issues both nationally and internationally. He has been listed among the The Best Lawyers in America and as a Superlawyer in the New York Area. Formerly, he was an Adjunct Professor of Computer Law at Dartmouth College.



Richard Raysman

Richard Raysman is a partner in the New York office of Holland & Knight LLP. Mr. Raysman is co-author of the two-volume treatises Computer Law: Drafting and Negotiating Forms and Agreements;Emerging Technologies and the Law: Forms and Analysis and Intellectual Property Licensing: Forms and Analysis, all published by Law Journal Press, and co-writes a monthly column on computer law for the New York Law Journal. Mr. Raysman is past Chair of the Business Law Section, the largest section of the New York State Bar Association, and is past Chair of its Finance Committee. He also chairs Corporate Counsel's annual Law Journal IP Trademark, Copyright & Licensing Counsel Forum. Prior to practicing law, he was a systems engineer for six years with IBM Corp. Mr. Raysman concentrates his practice on Intellectual Property, including outsourcing and IP litigation, and was recently selected by Chambers as one of America's leading outsourcing lawyers. He is a member of the practical Law Company Advisory Board for Intellectual Property and Technology.



