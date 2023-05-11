Koios Launches Innovative New Gummy Bear Line “Swol Bears” Infused with Vitamin D

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: FIT; OTC: FITS) (the "Company" or "Koios") the Company is thrilled to announce the launch of a new, innovative gummy line to complement its popular, better-for-you Fit Soda™ beverage line. Made with clean, natural ingredients and infused with essential vitamins, this new gummy line offers a delicious and healthier snacking option that aligns with the Company’s mission to promote health and wellness. “Swol Bears” are in the final stages of production and it is expected that they will be available to the public by July of 2023. The Company has been working diligently to ensure that this latest product offering meets its high standards for quality and taste.







Image 1 – Swol Bears are infused with Vitamin D and only contain 1g of sugar, making them a delicious and healthier snacking option.

Swol Bears are formulated with a proprietary blend of Vitamin D to deliver a daily dose of this essential nutrient in each bag. Vitamin D deficiency is a widespread concern, with studies indicating that around 42% of the U.S. population is affected1. This deficiency has been dubbed an "invisible epidemic" by researchers worldwide. With this new gummy line, the Company aims to help individuals overcome this deficiency in a delicious and convenient way, while maintaining a commitment to using clean and natural ingredients. Swol Bears are being dubbed, “sunshine in a bag.”

Swol Bears are crafted with natural ingredients; each bag will contain only 1g of sugar, making it an ideal snack for individuals who want to indulge in something sweet while maintaining their health and wellness goals. The Company is committed to innovation and this new gummy line reflects its dedication to creating products that help people make healthier choices without sacrificing flavor or enjoyment.

"At Koios, our innovation pipeline for both beverages and functional gummies remains strong as we continue to drive our business forward," said Chris Miller, CEO of the Company. "We are always looking for new and exciting ways to create products that promote health and wellness, while also delivering on taste, function and quality. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in our new gummy line, which is just one of the many new and innovative products we have in store for our customers.”

The Company’s new vitamin D infused gummy line is set to expand the Company's product portfolio and enable it to reach a wider audience through its direct-to-consumer business model. With the addition of Swol Bears to its product range, Koios can leverage its direct-to-consumer platform to target a wider range of consumers seeking innovative and healthy beverage and snack options.

Koios is also pleased to announce that it is currently working on a new website that is expected to be launched within the next 60 days. The website will feature a fresh design and user-friendly interface that will make it easy for customers to explore the Company's innovative product line, including Swol Bears. Koios is excited to unveil its new website, which represents a significant step forward in the Company's efforts to expand its direct-to-consumer business model and make its products more accessible to a wider audience.





Image 2 – The Company’s new and user-friendly website interface that is expected to launch in the next 60 days.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,800 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, McClane, Eby Brown and CoreMark. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels, and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production, and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .

