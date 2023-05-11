Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Separation Transactions. Spin-Offs, Subsidiary IPOs and Tracking Stock" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Why have some of the nation's most prominent corporations engaged in spin-offs and split-offs? What should you know about structuring these transactions for companies of any size? How do they compare to traditional M&A transactions?

Business Separation Transactions: Spin-Offs, Subsidiary IPOs and Tracking Stock explains the objectives underlying these transactions, the techniques used, and the consequences for all parties.

It features extensive discussion of management's goals, the significance of stock market conditions, and the legal, tax and accounting issues involved in every scenario - plus sample agreements, registration statements and other helpful documents.

Whatever your reason for contemplating a business separation transaction - improving management focus, eliminating competition between business units, reducing costs of raising capital - this problem-solving guide helps you achieve your objectives while satisfying legal requirements. You'll also find coverage of employee benefits, creditors' rights, and other legal issues that may arise at any stage of a transaction. This book is a vital resource for anyone who advises management or has responsibility for making key decisions.

Authors



Stephen I. Glover

Stephen I. Glover is a partner in the corporate department of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP's Washington, D.C. office. He has written and lectured frequently on a variety of corporate and securities law topics. Mr. Glover is a member of the D.C. Bars Board of Governors and former co-chair of its Corporation, Securities and Finance Law Section. He has also served as a member of the New York Tribar Opinion Committee. He is a member of the advisory boards for Mergers & Acquisitions Law Report and The M&A Lawyer. Mr. Glover graduated from Harvard Law School in 1980, clerked for Judge J. Skelly Wright on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit during the 1980-1981 term and clerked for Justice Thurgood Marshall on the United States Supreme Court during the 1981-1982 term.



For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tnlsru

