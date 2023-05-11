Global Animal Feed Market 2023-2027: Increasing Investments and Production Capability Expansion Boosts Growth

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Feed Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the animal feed market and is forecast to grow by USD 146.56 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period.

This report on the animal feed market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments and expansion of production capabilities, new product launches, and the growing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

The animal feed market is segmented as below:
By Type

  • Poultry
  • Swine
  • Ruminant
  • Aquaculture
  • Others

By Product

  • Pellets
  • Mash
  • Crumbles

By Geographical Landscape

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • North America
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Alltech Inc.
  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.
  • Associated British Foods Plc
  • BASF SE
  • Biochem additives and product mbH
  • Bluestar Adisseo Co.
  • BRF SA
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL
  • Chr Hansen Holding AS
  • Corbion nv
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
  • Jefo
  • Kemin Industries Inc.
  • Kent Nutrition Group Inc.
  • Land O Lakes Inc.
  • New Hope Group Co. Ltd.
  • Trouw Nutrition
  • Tyson Foods Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vc52n9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Animal Feed Production
                            
                            
                                Animal Feedstuffs
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data