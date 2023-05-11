Global Animal Feed Market 2023-2027: Increasing Investments and Production Capability Expansion Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Feed Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the animal feed market and is forecast to grow by USD 146.56 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period.



This report on the animal feed market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments and expansion of production capabilities, new product launches, and the growing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions.



The animal feed market is segmented as below:

By Type

Poultry

Swine

Ruminant

Aquaculture

Others

By Product

Pellets

Mash

Crumbles

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Type



7 Market Segmentation by Product



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Alltech Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Associated British Foods Plc

BASF SE

Biochem additives and product mbH

Bluestar Adisseo Co.

BRF SA

Cargill Inc.

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Chr Hansen Holding AS

Corbion nv

Evonik Industries AG

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Jefo

Kemin Industries Inc.

Kent Nutrition Group Inc.

Land O Lakes Inc.

New Hope Group Co. Ltd.

Trouw Nutrition

Tyson Foods Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vc52n9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.