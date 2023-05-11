Global Animal Feed Market 2023-2027: Increasing Investments and Production Capability Expansion Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Feed Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the animal feed market and is forecast to grow by USD 146.56 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period.
This report on the animal feed market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments and expansion of production capabilities, new product launches, and the growing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions.
The animal feed market is segmented as below:
By Type
- Poultry
- Swine
- Ruminant
- Aquaculture
- Others
By Product
- Pellets
- Mash
- Crumbles
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Product
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Vendor Landscape
12 Vendor Analysis
13 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Alltech Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Associated British Foods Plc
- BASF SE
- Biochem additives and product mbH
- Bluestar Adisseo Co.
- BRF SA
- Cargill Inc.
- Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL
- Chr Hansen Holding AS
- Corbion nv
- Evonik Industries AG
- International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
- Jefo
- Kemin Industries Inc.
- Kent Nutrition Group Inc.
- Land O Lakes Inc.
- New Hope Group Co. Ltd.
- Trouw Nutrition
- Tyson Foods Inc.
