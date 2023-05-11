3PL Market in US to Grow by $117.1 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3PL Market in US 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the 3PL market in US and is forecast to grow by $117.1 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.42% during the forecast period.



This report on the 3PL market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing cross-border trade, cost benefits of using 3PL, and increasing use of multimodal transport.



The 3PL market in US is segmented as below:

By End-user

Retail

Manufacturing

Automotive

Food and beverages

Others

By Service

Transportation

Warehousing and distribution

Others

This study identifies the emergence of blockchain and RFID in logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the 3PL market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for green logistics and digital transformation in logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The author presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on the 3PL market in US covers the following areas:

3PL market sizing

3PL market forecast

3PL market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Service



8 Customer Landscape



9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



10 Vendor Landscape



11 Vendor Analysis



12 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Americold Realty Trust Inc.

Blu Logistics

Burris Logistics Co.

C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Crete Carrier Corp.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

FedEx Corp.

Hub Group Inc.

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Kenco Group Inc.

Kuehne Nagel Management AG

M and W Logistics Group Inc.

NFI Industries Inc.

Ryder System Inc.

Taylor Logistics Inc.

Total Quality Logistics LLC

United Parcel Service Inc.

Wagner Logistics Inc.

XPO Inc.

Deutsche Post AG

