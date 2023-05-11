Sodium Silicate Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Exxonmobil, Shell, Lucas Oil, Quaker Chemical, Chevron, Total & More

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium Silicate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Catalysts, Pulp & Paper, Food & Healthcare, Detergents, Elastomers), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, CSA), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sodium silicate market size is expected to reach USD 15.62 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.

Growing demand in manufacturing household as well as industrial detergents is anticipated to propel product demand over the forecast period.



Sodium carbonate and silica sand are the key raw materials used for the production of sodium silicate. Presence of numerous raw material suppliers across the globe eases the procurement of key feedstock, thus impacting the overall production on a positive note. Major companies including GHCL limited, Tata Chemicals Limited, Solvay S.A. and Merck Millipore are involved in the production of raw materials used for sodium silicate manufacturing.



The pricing strategy for the compound is driven by the quality of the product. As a result, industry players are likely to invest more on R&D to reduce product cost and expand product portfolio in order to gain the market share. Furthermore, key industry players are adopting expansion and integration strategies in order to establish themselves in the global sodium silicate market.



Commercially, the compound is available in both liquid and solid forms. International trade of liquid products is limited by the cost of transportation rather than production costs. As a result, majority of the manufacturers prefer captive consumption of the product for manufacturing of silica derivatives, such as zeolites and precipitated silica.



Sodium silicate products of commercial concentrations with m< 1.8 and silicate powders with m< 2.4 attack the skin when tested according to Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) protocols. The market is thus subjected to stringent regulations prescribed by the Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA). The U.S. Department of Transportation (DoT), and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA).



The catalysts application segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the projected period owing to increasing demand in transesterification of palm oil for formulation of biodiesel

Detergents was the dominant application segment in 2022 accounting for 22.7% share of the overall volume, owing to high consumption of sodium silicate for manufacturing powdered detergents

The elastomers application segment is expected to progress at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, due to high demand in manufacturing molded flexible parts, seals, and adhesives

Asia Pacific held the largest share of over 46.0% in terms of volume in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period on account of expanding automotive and construction sector in emerging economies, including China and India

Participants in the industry have adopted partnership and joint venture strategies to meet increasing consumer demand and gain larger market shares

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

