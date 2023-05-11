Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market to Grasp Outstanding Growth of USD 3,068.34 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Opportunities, Trends, Key Drivers and Revenue Outlook

VANCOUVER, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newest report from Data Bridge Market Research, " Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market " examines growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive environment in detail. Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements market research report studies key opportunities in the market and influencing factors which is valuable for businesses. This analysis puts a light on various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest business development amid the estimated forecast frame. All the statistical and numerical data, which is calculated with the most established tools such as SWOT analysis, is represented with the help of graphs and charts for the best user experience and clear understanding. Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements marketing report provides a complete background analysis of the industry which includes an assessment of the parental market.



An international Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements report is generated with the combination of the best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and the latest technology. It gives an explanation of a methodical investigation of the existing scenario of the global market, which takes into account several market dynamics. With the market data of this report, emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market for the healthcare industry can be identified and analyzed. Excellent practice models and method of research utilized while building this marketing report reveals the best opportunities to thrive in the market. Markets on the local, regional as well as global level are explored in the large-scale Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements market report.



The global amino acid in dietary supplements market is expected to grow significantly from 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 3,068.34 million by 2030. The rise in the number of consumers opting for a healthy diet around the globe is a key factor fueling the expansion of amino acids in the dietary supplements market.

Get a Sample PDF of the Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-amino-acid-in-dietary-supplements-market

Amino acids are molecules that combine to form proteins. Amino acids and proteins are the building blocks of life. They form a substantial part of both animal and human nutrition. In the human body, they are necessary for vital processes such as synthesizing neurotransmitters and hormones. They are advantageous for nourishing the immune system, fighting diabetes and cancer, and treating bones & joints problem and overall health. Amino acids are commonly used as supplements to enhance athletic performance and mood, prevent muscle loss, and promote natural weight loss, energy boosters, and general health and well-being, among other applications.

The availability of a wider range of amino acids in dietary supplement products drives the market's expansion. Additionally, the market is further influenced by an increase in athletes, sports enthusiasts, and fitness-conscious individuals. Moreover, the rise in promotional activities and social media marketing for amino acids in dietary supplements has boosted the market. In addition to the expansions, R&D and the modernization of dietary supplements product in the market have opened up more business potential for amino acids in dietary supplements.

The amino acid in dietary supplements market report provides details of market share, new developments, and the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, products approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. Contact us for an analyst brief to understand the analysis and the market scenario. Our team will help you create a revenue-impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

The Latest Study Conducts a Comprehensive Analysis of the Global Market, considering the current competitive landscape and its future evolution in the next few years.

The global Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by rising demands, industrialization, consumer awareness, and technological advancements. Sales and revenue in this sector have surged at an exponential pace, and the market's expansion is expected to continue over the projected period.

In order to expand their market share and reach a wider client base, leading businesses in the worldwide Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements market are heavily investing in research and development. The study provides detailed insights into the strategies, financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rates of these companies.

Opportunity

Rising awareness among consumers toward the consumption of amino acid-based dietary supplements

As health factors and concerns are growing among the consumer and manufacturers of the food industry, the market has seen a shift toward sales growth. This awareness has led many consumers to make lifestyle changes such as a healthy, protein-rich diet and increased amino acid-based dietary supplement consumption. Moreover, this awareness has opened up many new opportunities for the global amino acid in the dietary supplements market, as amino acid-based dietary supplements have health benefits when consumed. Dietary supplements containing amino acids are food components with good value that can provide muscle strength and other nutritional benefits such as proteins. In addition, amino acids have many classifications and categories, such as essential amino acids, which the human body needs to get from an external source since it cannot synthesize them independently. Amino acid-based dietary supplements have proven to be healthy and beneficial. In addition, the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the health-beneficial food components such as dietary and health supplements based on amino acids and other vital nutrients is expected to boost the market.

For instance,

In February 2022, BW BUSINESSWORLD reported that Indian consumers are more willing to spend money on health supplements, healthy products, and fitness classes and activities

Thus the health benefits of different amino acid-based dietary supplement types, and their increasing promotion via various health and medical contents and their manufacturers boost consumer preference. This preference creates an opportunity for the global amino acid in the dietary supplements market in the forecast period.

The most prominent players in the Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements market include.

MusclePharm

True Nutrition

Reliance Private Label supplements

NOW Foods

Solgar Inc.

BIOVEA

Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

Optimum Nutrition

Universal Nutrition

Evonik Industries AG

Cellucor

KAGED

EVLUTION NUTRITION

ALLMAX

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

GAT WHP

ProSupps USA, LLC

NutraBio Labs, Inc.

Five Percent Nutrition, LLC.

Beverly International

Click Here to Download the Complete Research Study in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-amino-acid-in-dietary-supplements-market

Our market intelligence platform provides a range of benefits that will help you gain valuable insights and stay ahead in the market. By utilizing our platform, you can:

Identify emerging market trends and dynamics

Access high-quality and accurate market intelligence

Benchmark your performance against competitors and industry standards

Explore competitive strategies and analyze market share

Discover regional market opportunities that may have been overlooked

Choose from multiple deliverable formats, including PDF, PPT, Excel, and an online dashboard

With our comprehensive market intelligence platform, you can easily access the information you need to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition.

At Data Bridge Market Research, we employ a comprehensive and iterative research methodology aimed at minimizing deviations to provide the most accurate estimates and forecasts possible. Our approach involves utilizing both bottom-up and top-down methods to segment and estimate the quantitative aspects of the market. Furthermore, a recurring theme across all our research reports is data triangulation, which examines the market from three distinct perspectives.

To derive our market estimates and forecasts, we employ simulation models that are tailored for each study. We gather information on market dynamics, technology landscape, application development, and pricing trends, which are then fed into the model and analyzed simultaneously. We compare these factors and quantify their impact on the forecast period using correlation, regression, and time series analysis. Our market forecasting is performed using a combination of economic tools, technological analysis, and our team's industry experience and domain expertise.

Recent Development

In October 2021, Arla Foods Ingredients launched new dietary supplements extending the protein category line. They promoted the product as a pure BLG ingredient with a distinctive nutritional profile: Lacprodan BLG-100. It is made using a patented new separation technique and has 45% more leucine than commercially available whey protein isolates, the main amino acid for building muscle. Through this product launch and promotion, consumers learn about the efficiency of muscle building of the product. This attracted a larger consumer base while making them aware of the benefits

In October 2020, Evonik Industries AG announced it would cluster its MetAMINO (DL-methionine) production at three international hubs (the Americas, Europe, and Asia) to maximize economies of scale and implement robust processes. The company is a leading producer of DL-methionine, an essential amino acid used in modern feed formulation. It can play a crucial part in addressing issues like a sustainable food safety supply

Key Industry Drivers:

Increasing demand for amino acid-based dietary supplements due to the health and nutritional benefits

Consumers' rising demand for amino acid-based dietary supplements due to their health and nutritional benefits is expected to drive the global market of amino acids in dietary supplements. This demand is due to the health benefits associated with various amino acids. The rising health consciousness of consumers has raised the demand for healthier food products and supplements. This has encouraged food and beverage manufacturers to launch products infused with essential nutrients such as amino acids. In addition, protein-deficit people, such as older people and weak individuals in terms of body weight, can gain protein by taking amino acid-rich dietary supplements. Amino acid-rich food & dietary supplements are advised for various health conditions, including attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), smoking cessation, bruxism, and sleep aid.

Furthermore, bodybuilders and athletes turn to protein-rich foods to improve their performance and muscle building. Some amino acid-based products, such as energy drinks, nutrition bars, reduced carbohydrate meals, and nutrition supplements, are sports supplements. Several amino acids are employed for muscle development and bodybuilding supplements. It is necessary to consume protein and amino acids to grow muscle. Furthermore, amino acid has various health benefits besides the human body's protein development.

Explore Further Details about This Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-amino-acid-in-dietary-supplements-market

Key Market Segments Covered in Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Industry Research

By Type

Lysine

Tryptophan

Methionine

Phenylalanine

By Form

Tablets

Capsules

Soft Gels

Powders

Gummies

Liquids

By Application

Energy & Weight Management

General Health

Bone & Joint Health

Gastrointestinal Health

Immunity

Cardiac Health

Diabetes

Anti-Cancer

By End User

Adults

Geriatric

Pregnant Women

Children

Infants

By Distribution Channel

OTC

Prescribed

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements market

Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries in the amino acid in dietary supplements market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the global amino acid in dietary supplements market due to the increasing use of amino acids. The market players' promotional activities boost the demand for amino acids in dietary supplement products.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market, By Type Global Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market, By Form Global Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market, By Application Global Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market, By End User Global Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel Global Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market, By Region Global Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

Download the Complete Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-amino-acid-in-dietary-supplements-market

Explore More Reports:

Europe Amino Acids in Dietary Supplements Market , By Type (Glutamic Acid, Lysine, Tryptophan, Methionine, Phenylalanine, and Others), Form (Tablets, Capsules, Soft Gels, Powders, Gummies, Liquids, and Others), Application (Energy & Weight Management, General Health, Bone & Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-Cancer, and Others (If Any)), End User (Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children, and Infants), Distribution Channel (OTC and Prescribed) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-amino-acid-in-dietary-supplements-market

Asia-Pacific Amino Acid in Dietary Supplements Market , By Type (Glutamic Acid, Lysine, Tryptophan, Methionine, Phenylalanine, and Others), Form (Tablets, Capsules, Soft Gels, Powders, Gummies, Liquids, and Others), Application (Energy & Weight Management, General Health, Bone & Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-Cancer, and Others (If Any)), End User (Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children, and Infants), Distribution Channel (OTC and Prescribed) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-amino-acid-in-dietary-supplements-market

Middle East and Africa Amino Acids in Dietary Supplements Market , By Type (Glutamic Acid, Lysine, Tryptophan, Methionine, Phenylalanine, and Others), Form (Tablets, Capsules, Soft Gels, Powders, Gummies, Liquids, and Others), Application (Energy & Weight Management, General Health, Bone & Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-Cancer, and Others (If Any)), End User (Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children, and Infants), Distribution Channel (OTC and Prescribed) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-amino-acid-in-dietary-supplements-market

North America Amino Acids in Dietary Supplements Market , By Type (Glutamic Acid, Lysine, Tryptophan, Methionine, Phenylalanine, and Others), Form (Tablets, Capsules, Soft Gels, Powders, Gummies, Liquids, and Others), Application (Energy & Weight Management, General Health, Bone & Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-Cancer, and Others (If Any)), End User (Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children, and Infants) Distribution Channel (OTC and Prescribed) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-amino-acid-in-dietary-supplements-market

Dietary Supplements Market , By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes and Other Supplements), Mode of Application (Capsules, Powder, Liquids, Soft Gels and Gel Caps), Functions (Additional Supplement, Medicinal Supplements and Sports Nutrition), Category (Infant Dietary Supplements, Children Dietary Supplements, Adult Dietary Supplements, Pregnant Women Dietary Supplements and Old-Aged Dietary Supplement), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dietary-supplements-market

Infant Dietary Supplements Market , By Ingredients (Vitamins, Botanicals, Minerals, Proteins & Amino Acids, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Omega Fatty Acids, Others), Application (Energy & Weight Management, General Health, Bone & Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-Cancer, Others), Form (Tablets, Capsules, Soft gels, Powders, Gummies, Liquids, Others), Sales Channel (Health and Beauty Stores, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Direct Selling, E-Commerce, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-infant-dietary-supplements-market

Hemp Oil in Dietary Supplements Market , By Product Type (CBD oil, Hemp Essential Oil, Hemp Seed Oil), Source (Organic, Conventional), Applications (Personal Care Products, Pharma and Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Industrial Uses) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hemp-oil-in-dietary-supplements-market

Emulsifiers in Dietary Supplements Market , By Type (Mono & Di-Glycerides & Its Derivatives, Lecithin, Sorbitan Esters, Stearoyl Lactylates, Polyglycerol Esters and Others), Source (Plant, Animal), Function (Emulsification, Starch Complexing, Protein Interaction, Aeration and Stabilization, Crystal Modification, Oil Structuring, Lubrication and Processing Aids), Mode of Application (Capsules, Powder, Liquids, Soft Gels, Gel Caps), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-emulsifiers-in-dietary-supplements-market

Gummy Dietary Supplements Market , By Ingredient (Vitamins, Botanicals, Minerals, Proteins and Amino Acids, Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates, Omega Fatty Acids, Others), Application (Energy and Weight Management, General Health, Bone and Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-Cancer, Others), End User (Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children, Infants), Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non Store-Based), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-gummy-dietary-supplements-market

Personalized Dietary Supplements Market , By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Botanicals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Probiotics), Function (Additional, Medicinal, Sports Nutrition), Dosage Forms (Tablets, Capsule, Powders, Liquids, Others), Application (Additional Supplements, Medicinal Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Lifestyle Diseases, Inherited Diseases, Others), End-Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care, Wellness and Fitness Centers, Ambulatory Care, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-personalized-dietary-supplements-market

Spirulina Dietary Supplements Market , By Form (Powder, Tablets/ Capsules, Liquid and Granules), End User (Food and Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Feed and Pharmaceutical), Distribution channel (Super Stores, Department Stores, Other offline Mediums and Online Retailers), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-spirulina-dietary-supplements-market

Amino Acids Market , By Type of Amino Acid (Glutamic Acid, Methionine, Cysteine, Lysine, Arginine, Tyrosine, Alanine, Leucine, Histidine, Phenylalanine, Valine, Proline, Tryptophan, Glycine, Serine, Isoleucine Threonine, Glutamine, Aspartic Acid, Asparagine, and Others), Purity Level (Amino Acid 99%, Amino Acid More Than 99%, Amino Acid 90%, Amino Acid 80%, Amino Acid 70%, and Amino Acid Less Than 60%), Form (Powder, Granules, Liquid, Pellet, and Others), Product Category (Microbial Amino Acid, Plant-Based Amino Acid, and Synthetic Amino Acid), Function (Fortification, Energy Booster, Flavour Enhancer, Preservative, Muscle Growth, Immunity Booster, and Others), Application (Animal Feed, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Dietary Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Cell Culture Media, Cosmetic, and Personal Care), Distribution Channel (Direct and Indirect) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-amino-acids-market

Amino Acids in Dietary Supplements Market , By Type (Glutamic Acid, Lysine, Tryptophan, Methionine, Phenylalanine, and Others), Form (Tablets, Capsules, Soft Gels, Powders, Gummies, Liquids, and Others), Application (Energy & Weight Management, General Health, Bone & Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-Cancer, and Others (If Any)), End User (Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children, and Infants), Distribution Channel (OTC and Prescribed) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-amino-acid-in-diet ary-supplements-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us: