Sold Out Crowd Expected at Canada’s Professional Esports Event of the Year, Hosted by OverActive Media

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) will host Canada’s premier Call of Duty League™ (CDL) tournament from May 25 to May 28 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto. The Toronto Ultra Major V Tournament powered by Bell will bring together esports, gaming, sports and entertainment fans to experience an action-packed four-day event, solidifying the city’s position as a global esports hub. This high-profile best-on-best esports tournament will see the world’s top Call of Duty® players across twelve teams compete for a USD $500,000 prize pool.



Thousands of fans are expected to attend throughout the tournament, with floor seats selling out in less than four hours. Call of Duty League viewership has nearly doubled year-over-year on an average minute basis.i Toronto Ultra is one of the standout teams to watch, having won the Major III Championship earlier this season. Their record-breaking final match secured the highest peak viewership in Call of Duty League history, with more than 332,000 tuning in.ii The same event also saw over 5.5 million hours watched over the tournament as fans joined online and in person.iii The brand recently surpassed 1 million followers across its social platforms, reinforcing the reach of the fan community.

In addition to the pro tournament, OverActive is hosting the Call of Duty Challengers Toronto Ultra Open presented by AMD, which supports Call of Duty’s path to pro system. Sixty-four teams have registered to compete, travelling from across the globe for their chance at the USD $75,000 prize pool and to build their profile with the CDL.

Limited single-day seating is still available on Thursday, May 25 and Friday, May 26. Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.ca.

WHO: Top professional global Call of Duty players Senior leadership from OverActive Media and the Call of Duty League Esports fan community Call of Duty League casters and analysts WHAT: Toronto Ultra Call of Duty League Major V Tournament The live event will be a showcase of activity, including tournament matches, in-venue fan activations and experiences, hosts, casters and analysts, and more. The tournament will feature fan activations and experiences from brands, including Bell, TD Bank, AMD, SCUF, EPOS, Paradox Customs, The Princess Margaret Quest to Conquer Cancer and Silver Arrow Salon. WHERE: The Mattamy Athletic Centre, 50 Carlton St, Toronto, ON M5B 1J2 WHEN: Thursday, May 25 to Sunday, May 28, 2023 1:30 p.m. ET to 9:30 p.m. ET

Onsite media access includes:

Venue entry one hour ahead of the first scheduled match of the day

A dedicated media room open daily

Post-match player interviews

Access to fans, casters, analysts and tournament-related spokespeople

Photo and video assets



Media credentials are required to attend and cover the event. Media credential requests can be submitted via the application link found here.

