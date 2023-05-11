Whole Grain Salty Snacks Market to Surge Past US$ 82539.4 Million by 2033 at a robust CAGR of 8.5% | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the whole grain salty snacks market value is expected to increase from US$ 39160.6 million in 2023 to US$ 82539.4 million by 2033. Global whole grain salty snack sales are forecast to rise at 8.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



Rising awareness about the high nutritional benefits of whole grain salty snacks is a key factor that is expected to boost the global market.

In recent years, consumers have shifted their preferences towards whole grain products. This is because they have realized that these products are a healthier alternative to processed grains and are often fortified with necessary vitamins and minerals.

The growing popularity of nut mixes in whole grain salty snacks is likely to boost product demand during the assessment period. According to the European Snacks Association, consumption of salty snack products containing nuts scaled up by 76% between 2009 and 2018.

Nuts can be simply combined with seeds or supplemented with roasted and salted pulses, as in nut mixtures with maize or other whole grains. Buyers frequently source exclusive ingredients from places in America, Asia, or Africa that have the finest conditions for the specific item.

In certain circumstances, the source is highly specific; for example, quinoa is virtually entirely sourced from Peru and Bolivia. Whole-grain salty snack manufacturers are constantly looking for a change to stay competitive in the market, and nut mixes in whole-grain products have undoubtedly increased product demand among consumers.

Companies are increasing product offerings of whole grain snacks with plant-based snack benefits to grab profits. This is positively influencing the market development.

Big snack companies are becoming more interested in these ingredients as a result of the rising customer demand for plant-based goods, which whole grain products can perfectly fill. They are also attempting to incorporate an increasing number of plant-based ingredients in their products to cater to shifting customer trends and preferences towards a healthy lifestyle and plant-based products.

Key Takeaways from the Global Whole Grain Salty Snacks Report:

The global whole grain salty snacks market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 82539.4 million by 2033.

is expected to reach a market valuation of by 2033. Global sales of whole-grain salty snacks are likely to soar at 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By product type, the breakfast cereals segment is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 21,711.5 million by 2033.

by 2033. Based on the source, the wheat segment is forecast to expand at 7.7% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. The United States market is projected to attain a market valuation of US$ 15,975.3 million by 2033.

by 2033. China's whole grain salty snacks market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 7,161.9 million by 2033.

million by 2033. Whole grain salty snacks demand in India is estimated to rise at 5.9% CAGR during the prediction period.



“Rising consumer awareness regarding nutrition-rich snacks has pushed demand for whole grain foods, especially whole grain salty snacks. Manufacturers are likely to find sizeable growth opportunities in the market by focusing on catering to evolving preferences. For example, targeted nutrition, flavors or mix varieties can help bolster sales.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Who is Winning?

Key whole grain salty snack manufacturers profiled in the report include General Mills, Inc., Nestlé SA, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Mondelez International, Inc., Kellogg Co., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Inc, The Quaker Oats Co. (PepsiCo), Kind LLC, Insane Grain, Eat Real Ltd + PROPER Snacks (Warp Snacks Limited), and Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG.

These players are constantly launching new high-nutritional products into the market to increase their sales. They are also adopting strategies such as partnerships, distribution agreements, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to solidify their positions. For instance,

In January 2021, a line of vegan kids' snacks called W.K. Kellogg by Kids Bars was introduced by Kellogg's in the United Kingdom.



Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global whole grain salty snacks market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the whole grain salty snacks market based on product type (pasta, bread, biscuits, bars, crackers, chips, crisps & pretzels, breakfast cereals, puffs), product claim (fat-free, gluten-free, low sugar, low sodium), source (corn, wheat, rice, oats, rye, barely, quinoa, sorghum, buckwheat), and distribution channel (B2B, B2C), across various regions.

Whole Grain Salty Snacks Market by Category

By Product Type:

Pasta

Bread Whole Wheat Whole Barely Brown Rice Whole Grains Oats

Biscuits

Bars

Crackers

Chips, Crisps & Pretzels

Breakfast Cereals

Puffs

By Product Claim:

Fat-Free

Gluten-Free

Low Sugar

Low Sodium

Others





By Source:

Corn

Wheat

Rice

Oats

Rye

Barely

Quinoa

Sorghum

Buckwheat

Others

By Distribution Channel:

B2B

Quick Service Restaurants Sandwiches Fast Casual Coffee Shops

HORECA

Bakeries & Patisseries

B2C Store-based Retailing Convenience Store Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Discounters Small Grocers



