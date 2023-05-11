Lilium and FlightSafety International Sign Flight Simulator and Training Agreement

State-of-the-art flight simulator representing the Lilium Jet to support type-certification

Future pilots and mechanics to be qualified by FlightSafety International in their industry-leading training devices and simulators

MUNICH, Germany, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) jet, has agreed to partner with premier professional aviation training company, FlightSafety International (FSI).

The agreement establishes FlightSafety as the exclusive developer and provider for flight training devices for the Lilium Jet. This will include industry-leading, immersive, and mixed reality simulators for training, as well as an early flight simulator representative of the Lilium Jet cockpit, to be used by Lilium engineers. The simulator, known as the e-Sim (“e” for engineering), will be integrated into Lilium’s ground-based aircraft systems integration laboratory (SiLab), and used by Lilium teams as part of testing and certification of the revolutionary Lilium Jet. The e-Sim will be an important asset in the Lilium Jet development program, enabling pilot familiarization before the start of flight testing and an appropriate environment for the verification of aircraft requirements. The e-Sim will also support type-certification of the Lilium Jet by providing means of compliance for demonstrating that the aircraft conforms to certification requirements.

Additionally, FSI will develop and deliver training programs, including online training program modules, for qualification of future Lilium pilots and mechanics worldwide. FSI continues to support the emerging Advance Air Mobility (AAM) market with the latest innovative and cutting-edge technology to support distance learning training curriculums and the latest advances in training device manufacturing.

FSI operates the world’s largest fleet of advanced full-flight simulators at Learning Centers and training locations in the United States, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom. FSI has manufactured simulators for Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, and many other commercial aircraft manufacturers. FSI’s training devices are approved by the FAA, EASA, and other aviation regulatory authorities worldwide.

Qualification of the first training devices and development of training programs will be supported by the expertise of Lufthansa Aviation Training (LAT).

Sebastien Borel, Chief Commercial Officer, Lilium said:

“This partnership represents another critical milestone that will support the Lilium Jet’s progress through certification and commercial launch. Thanks to FSI’s vast experience and expertise in the field of aircraft simulators, we look forward to enabling all Lilium pilots to get familiar with our aircraft before commercial launch.”

Nate Speiser, EVP Sales and Marketing, FlightSafety International said:

“It is our mission to deliver best-in-class pilot training, globally, while working with new partners to bring new, sustainable modes of transport with cost effective training capabilities. We are excited to be working with leading eVTOL manufacturer Lilium, to advance and deliver training that empowers and prepares pilots for the world of eVTOL flight.”

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, and with planned launch networks announced in Germany, the United States, Brazil and the UK, Lilium’s 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit lilium.com

About FlightSafety International

FlightSafety International is the world’s premier professional aviation training company and supplier of flight simulators, visual systems and displays to commercial, government and military organizations. The company provides training for pilots, technicians and other aviation professionals from 167 countries and independent territories. FlightSafety operates the world’s largest fleet of advanced full-flight simulators at Learning Centers and training locations in the United States, Canada, France and the United Kingdom. For more details, please visit flightsafety.com.

