GH Research Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Highlights

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GH Research PLC (Nasdaq: GHRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 and provided business highlights.



First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Cash position

Cash, cash equivalents, other financial assets and marketable securities were $246.1 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $251.7 million as of December 31, 2022. Cash equivalents and other financial assets comprise money market funds. Marketable securities comprise investment grade bonds. We believe that our existing cash, cash equivalents, other financial assets and marketable securities will be sufficient for us to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2026.

Research and development expenses

R&D expenses were $7.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $4.7 million for the same quarter in 2022. The increase was primarily due to increased activities relating to our technical development and clinical trials and increases in employee expenses to support these activities.

General and administrative expenses

G&A expenses were $3.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $3.3 million for the same quarter in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower insurance costs offset by an increase in professional costs, as well as increased employee expenses.

Net loss

Net loss was $10.9 million, or $0.210 loss per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $5.8 million, or $0.111 loss per share, for the same quarter in 2022.

Business Highlights

GH001

GH001, our proprietary inhalable mebufotenin (5-MeO-DMT) product candidate, is currently being investigated in a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial of GH001 in treatment-resistant depression (TRD) (GH001-TRD-201). We expect to recruit approximately 80 patients for this trial across several European countries. The primary objective is to determine the efficacy of our single-day individualized dosing regimen (IDR) of GH001 compared with placebo in improving depressive symptoms as assessed by the mean change from baseline in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) at the end of the 7-day double-blind phase. The double-blind phase is followed by a 6-month open-label extension phase where all patients can receive treatment with the GH001 IDR as-needed, based on the patient’s clinical status. Further trial design details are described in our corporate presentation, which is available in the investor section on our website.

As previously announced, we expect to submit an IND for GH001 in TRD, delivered with our proprietary aerosol delivery device, in the third quarter of 2023. The IND-opening study is expected to be a Phase 1 clinical pharmacology trial in healthy volunteers (GH001-HV-106), designed to support bridging to the clinical data generated with the third-party device we currently use in our clinical trials.

Our Phase 2a proof-of-concept clinical trials of GH001 in bipolar II disorder and a current depressive episode (GH001-BD-202) and in postpartum depression (GH001-PPD-203) are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

GH002

Our randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging clinical pharmacology trial of GH002, our mebufotenin (5-MeO-DMT) product candidate formulated for administration via a proprietary intravenous approach, in healthy volunteers (GH002-HV-105) is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Intellectual Property

We have recently filed 19 new international patent applications, which claim priority to earlier filings, further expanding our patent portfolio, which relates to various aspects of mebufotenin (5-MeO-DMT) use in a therapeutic context, including but not limited to the use of mebufotenin (5-MeO-DMT) for treatment of various disorders when administered by inhalation, or by nasal, buccal, sublingual, intravenous, intramuscular or subcutaneous routes.

About GH Research PLC

GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC's initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary mebufotenin (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

GH Research PLC's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2022 is available at www.ghres.com and shareholders may receive a hard copy free of charge upon request.

About GH001

Our lead product candidate, GH001, is formulated for mebufotenin (5-MeO-DMT) administration via a proprietary inhalation approach. With GH001, we have completed two Phase 1 healthy volunteer clinical trials and a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Based on the observed clinical activity, where 87.5% of patients with TRD were brought into an ultra-rapid remission with our GH001 individualized single-day dosing regimen in the Phase 2 part of the trial, we believe that GH001 has potential to change the way TRD is treated today. GH001 is currently in a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial of GH001 in TRD.

About GH002 and GH003

GH002 is our mebufotenin (5-MeO-DMT) product candidate formulated for administration via a proprietary intravenous approach. GH002 is currently in Phase 1 clinical development. GH003 is our mebufotenin (5-MeO-DMT) product candidate formulated for administration via a proprietary intranasal administration approach. GH003 is currently in preclinical development. We anticipate developing GH002 and GH003 in subpopulations and confined use scenarios within our focus area of psychiatric and neurological disorders.

GH RESEARCH PLC



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)



(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 $’000 $’000 Operating expenses Research and development (7,306) (4,714) General and administration (3,113) (3,292) Loss from operations (10,419) (8,006) Finance income 1,489 — Finance expense (171) — Expected credit loss (199) — Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (1,637) 2,243 Total other (expense)/income (518) 2,243 Loss before tax (10,937) (5,763) Tax charge/(credit) — — Loss for the period (10,937) (5,763) Other comprehensive income/(expense) Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Fair value movement on marketable securities 724 — Currency translation adjustment 1,676 (2,261) Total comprehensive loss for the period (8,537) (8,024) Attributable to owners: Loss for the period (10,937) (5,763) Comprehensive loss for the period (8,537) (8,024) Loss per share Basic and diluted loss per share (in USD) (0.210) (0.111)



