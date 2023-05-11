Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Report 2023: Increase in Clinical Trials and Approval of New Virus Therapies Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Outlook to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oncolytic virus therapy market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 27.07 % over the forecast period, i.e., 2023 - 2035.

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer cases worldwide, followed by the increasing healthcare expenditure and rising investment in cancer research & development are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Additionally, the increase in clinical trials and approval of new virus therapies are also expected to boost the market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of about USD 1,150 million by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of about USD 85 million in the year 2022.



The global oncolytic virus therapy market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by therapy type, virus type, indication, demography, end-user, and by region.

By therapy type, the market is segmented into HSV-based, adenovirus-based, reovirus, poxviruses, NDV (Newcastle disease virus), and others.

By the end of 2035, the HSV-based oncolytic virus therapy segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of close to USD 375 Million. HSV helps in expressing immune evasion genes for instance ICP34.5, ICPo, US3, which are focused in inducing and activating host responses to evade the immune system and establish effective long-term latent infection.

However, after various research in immunotherapy, it has been observed that treatment of melanoma via herpes simplex virus can address the challenge of the host's innate antiviral defense mechanism by redirecting these immune cells to attack tumor cells instead via arming the HSV-based oncolytic virus. This has resulted in HSV type-1 in gaining maximum attention owing to the growth of the market's segment.



On the basis of region, the global oncolytic virus therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

The market in North America, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of nearly USD 535 Million by the end of 2035.

Moreover, in the year 2022, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 30 Million. An increasing demand for targeted therapies among the people, and the rising cancer cases in the country are anticipated to create a surge in demand for oncolytic virus therapies in the forthcoming years.

Further, the country's improved research infrastructure and increasing investment in R&D in the healthcare industry alongside the government's initiatives are also some of the essential driving factors for market development over the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. An Outline of the Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology



4. Summary of the Report for Key Decision Marker



5. Forces of the Market Constituents



6. Key Market Opportunities for Business Growth

6.1. Based on the Therapy Type

6.2. Based on the Virus Therapy

6.3. Based on the Indication

6.4. Based on Demography

6.5. Based on the End-User

6.6. Based on Geographical Presence



7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth



8. Government Regulation: How They Would Aid Business?

8.1. FDA

8.2. Others



9. Industry Risk Analysis



10. Global Economic Outlook: Challenges for Global Recovery and Market

10.1. Ukraine-Russia Crisis

10.2. Potential US Economic Slowdown



11. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

11.1. Impact on Oncolytic Virus Therapy Manufacturers

11.2. Impact on End Users

11.3. Impact on Demand



12. Pipeline Analysis



13. Oncolytic Virus Platforms Under Evaluation

13.1. Adenovirus

13.2. Herpes Simplex Virus

13.3. Maraba Virus

13.4. Measles

13.5. Newcastle Disease Virus

13.6. Other



14. Epidemiology Analysis



15. Analysis on the Oncolytic Virus Therapy



16. Competitive Landscape



17. Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



18. North America Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



19. Asia Pacific Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



20. Europe Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



21. Rest of World Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



Companies Mentioned

Amgen Inc.

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd.

Oncolys BioPharma Inc.

TILT Biotherapeutics Ltd.

Oncorus Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Vyriad

Transgene sa

Lokon Pharma AB

Pfizer Inc.

Rigvir Group

Shenzhen Sibiono GeneTech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc

Daiichi Sankyo

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim

