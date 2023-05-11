Pachymeter Device Market Size to Hit $ 26.1 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 12.3%: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Pachymeter Device Market By Product Type (Handheld Type And Non-Handheld Type), By Type (Ultrasound Method And Optical Method), By Application (Glaucoma Diagnosis And Refractive Surgery), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Pachymeter Device Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 19.1 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 26.1 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Pachymeter Device? How big is the Pachymeter Device Industry?

Report Overview:

A pachymetry is a painless monitoring used for determining the thickness of the cornea. It finds a plethora of applications in daily medical practices such as complimentary examination in glaucoma, determining potential refractive surgery, and identifying specific disorders occurring in the cornea.

There are mainly two main kinds of pachymetry, namely, ultrasound, which makes use of sound waves for creating images and optical pachymeters which make use of microscopes.

Global Pachymeter Device Market: Growth Factors & Restraints

Increase in the cases of glaucoma and eye-related disorders is set to bolster the growth of the global pachymeter device market. In addition to this, the rise in incidences of diabetic retinopathy will embellish the expansion of the market globally. As per the WHO (World Health Organization), in 2019, the number of persons having one or other kind of eye-vision disorder accounted for approximately more than 2 billion. For the record, nearly 1 billion subjects across the globe had untreated eye-vision disorders. Apart from this, technological innovations such as the creation of analysis software & image processing will proliferate the growth of the market across the globe.

Nevertheless, stringent legislation and inadequate coverage provided by public & private insurance companies for pachymeter procedures can decimate the expansion of the pachymeter device industry across the globe. However, the easy availability of ophthalmic care solutions in the developing countries of Asia and Africa will open new vistas of growth for the global pachymeter device industry, thereby offsetting the negative impact hindrances on the global industry.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 19.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 26.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 12.3% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Quantel Medical (France), Tomey Corporation (Japan), Reichert Inc. (U.S.), Optovue Incorporated (U.S.), DGH Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Topcon (Japan), Sonomed Escalon (U.S.), MicroMedical Devices (MMD) Inc. (U.S.), Ophtec BV (Netherlands), AMETEK Inc. (U.S.), Zeiss International (Germany), OCULUS (Germany), Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Canada), CSO (Ireland), NIDEK Co. Ltd. (U.S.), and Essilor (France). Key Segment By Product Type, Type, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Pachymeter Device Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global pachymeter device market is sectored into product type, application, type, and region.

The product type segment of the pachymeter device market is sub-segmented into the drop-down flood barriers segment, self-closing flood barriers segment, flip-up flood barriers segment, and others segments. Furthermore, the drop-down flood barriers segment, which contributed more than 40% of the global market revenue in 2022, is slated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast timespan. The segmental surge over 2023-2030 can be a result of beneficial features of the drop-down flood barriers such as safeguarding roller shutter entrances of doors from floods as well as protecting garage basements and storages from floods.

In terms of application, the pachymeter device industry across the globe is divided into glaucoma diagnosis and refractive surgery segments. Furthermore, the glaucoma diagnosis segment, which contributed majorly towards the global market share in 2022, is set to record the highest gains over the forecast timespan. The growth of the segment in the upcoming years can be owing to the escalating need for quick diagnosis & treatment of glaucoma for helping the vision from getting worsened further. Moreover, pachymetry helps in monitoring the intraocular pressure with high accuracy, thereby steering the segmental growth.

Based on the type, the global pachymeter device market is divided into ultrasound method and optical method segments.

The global Pachymeter Device market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Handheld Type

Non-Handheld Type

By Type

Ultrasound Method

Optical Method

By Application

Glaucoma Diagnosis

Refractive Surgery

Pachymeter Device Market By Product Type (Handheld Type and Non-Handheld Type), By Type (Ultrasound Method and Optical Method), By Application (Glaucoma Diagnosis and Refractive Surgery), and By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Pachymeter Device market include -

Quantel Medical (France)

Tomey Corporation (Japan)

Reichert Inc. (U.S.)

Optovue Incorporated (U.S.)

DGH Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Topcon (Japan)

Sonomed Escalon (U.S.)

MicroMedical Devices (MMD) Inc. (U.S.)

Ophtec BV (Netherlands)

AMETEK Inc. (U.S.)

Zeiss International (Germany)

OCULUS (Germany)

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Canada)

CSO (Ireland)

NIDEK Co. Ltd. (U.S.)

Essilor (France).

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Pachymeter Device industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Pachymeter Device Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Pachymeter Device Industry?

What segments does the Pachymeter Device Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Pachymeter Device Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

North America, which contributed more than 60% of the global pachymeter device market share in 2022, is projected to lead the regional market expansion over the forecast timespan. The regional market surge over 2023-2030 can be owing to an increase in the penetration of pachymeter equipment in the hospitals and clinics in the nations including Canada and the U.S. along with the presence of robust healthcare services in these nations.

In addition to this, the pachymeter device industry in the Asia-Pacific region is slated to record the highest growth rate of about 8.1% in the forecasting years. The regional market growth over the forecast timeline can be credited to a rise in the disposable income of the end-users coupled with surging awareness among the population about the diagnosis of eye disorders in the preliminary phase.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the second half of 2022, NIDEK Co., Ltd., a key industry player in the design, production, and distribution of ophthalmic, lens, and optometric edging devices, introduced NT-1p non-contact pachymeter. The initiative will boost the expansion of the pachymeter device market across the globe.

In the second half of 2020, Occuity Ltd., a UK-based firm manufacturing optical healthcare monitoring & screening devices, declared the launching of the world’s first handheld optical non-contacting pachymeter in the November of 2021 at MEDICA 2021. The new product referred to as PM1 pachymeter can be used in determining the thickness of the corneal with the help of a micrometer level of precision. The strategic move is likely to increment the demand for pachymeter in the UK and across the European continent.

