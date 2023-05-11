BROOKWOOD MEDIA ARTS SELECTED TO TRAIN eLEARNING DEVELOPERS FOR A LARGE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

Lower Gwynedd, PA, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookwood Media Arts, Inc. (“Brookwood”) has been selected by a large federal government agency to train a group of eLearning content developers in basic and advanced Adobe Captivate. The training will take place over the course of six days and has a contract value of five-figures, with potential upside generated from additional work.



The agency, founded in 1961 to assist foreign governments, is challenged with migrating three years of eLearning content built in Articulate Storyline to Adobe Captivate due to a recent FedRAMP deployment of Adobe Learning Manager (“ALM”). To do this, the agency must upskill 20-30 Storyline content developers with the necessary skills to redevelop the courses using Captivate. The agency selected Brookwood because of its deep qualifications and experience in training commercial and government users in both Storyline and Captivate. Additionally, Brookwood has a rich history in developing eLearning courses using both tools, which is a differentiator for customers seeking an integrated training experience for their staff.

Said Brookwood owner Rob Seskin: “We are uniquely qualified to help this large federal agency migrate their course content from Storyline to Captivate. Our trainers are also developers, which allows them to provide real world experience and best practices as part of the class instruction. We are expert developers in both tool with more than 25 years of experience in training others in how to effectively use the software.”

The training will take place virtually and each student will receive a digital course manual. There will be two 2-day basic/intermediate classes and one 2-day advanced class. Each class will be capped at 12 students. A virtual producer will accompany the trainer to mitigate any technical issues and ensure a successful class.

Brookwood offers monthly open and closed enrollment classes in the most popular eLearning development tools. Follow these links for more information and to register a single learner or a group and join thousands of people who took advantage of Brookwood’s unique training programs:

Adobe Captivate

Articulate Storyline

Lectora by elb Learning

Brookwood Media Arts, Inc. is currently in an exclusive letter of intent (“LOI”) to merge into and join forces with FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC.’s education technology division. The Companies intend to bring the world custom enterprise content and training married to learning management systems (“LMS”), which together represent an over $100 billion addressable market in the U.S. and abroad. Brookwood is currently tracking an active quarterly sales pipeline in the mid six figures with deal sizes ranging from $25,000 to $200,000 across all service areas.

For further information on the transaction, see the following:

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/05/02/2659381/0/en/FOMO-WORLDWIDE-AGREES-TO-ACQUIRE-BROOKWOOD-MEDIA-ARTS-INC-ACCELERATING-ENTRY-INTO-CORPORATE-E-LEARNING-MARKET.html

About Brookwood Media Arts, Inc.

Brookwood Media Arts, Inc. (www.brookwood.com) has been developing innovative and sound learning solutions and applications for a broad range of industries. The Company provides end-to-end and white-glove solutions for clients in a vast range of industries and verticals, including post-secondary education, enterprises, government agencies, and digital technology companies. Products and services include custom eLearning solutions, virtual event production and support, learning technology solutions, authorized training solutions, leadership development programs, and the Brookwood Learning Hub LMS.

About FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC.

FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC. ( www.fomoworldwide.com/ ) is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to FOMO’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. FOMO’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. Additionally, although the Company has announced letters of intent to acquire additional companies, there is absolutely no assurances that any such transactions will result in a completed acquisition. No information in this press release should be construed in any form, shape, or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

Investor Contact