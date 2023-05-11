Interoperability, access and public-private collaboration were the most discussed topics at the Italy Healthcare Innovation Summit in Milan Italian

English Italian

MILAN, Italy, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Italy Healthcare Innovation Summit, an event organized by Bamberg Health, attracted healthcare professionals interested in debating and learning about the challenges related to the future of technological innovation.



Prof. Walter Ricciardi, who heads the Board of the European Commission for Combating Cancer, indicated during his speech that interoperability, scientific validation of digital health and cultural change of practitioners and citizens are the major challenges of digital transformation in the complex context of the European Union, whose population represents about 10% of the world's population and bears 40% of the global burden of chronic diseases and 30% of oncological diseases.

According to Dr. Pierpaola D'Alessandro, deputy director general of the Municipality of Rome, the answer to these challenges will come through the hoped-for development of public-private partnership, which should be characterized by risk sharing among the parties and transparency as an element of guarantee of maximum compliance with ethical standards.

The event also highlighted how the digital transformation of healthcare requires quality information that allows artificial intelligence to transform administrative data into clinical data, improving the efficiency of the processes that physicians carry out on a daily basis.

Equity of access was the focal point of the summit discussions being the link that allows Italian patients to benefit from the technology available in the European Union. Experts concluded that to be sustainable, a healthcare system must not only complete the journey that began with diagnosis by adopting the appropriate technological innovation, but must also monitor its safety and effectiveness over time using real-life data. Data that can now be collected through medical devices, which are also innovators and also help to improve patient adherence thus maximizing the investment in health and which other EU countries fund.

In his remarks, Giorgio Casati, director general of ASL RM2, concluded the event by stressing the importance of adapting to change in the direction of technological innovation in order to provide answers to the needs of citizens who are the raison d'être of the National Health System.

“In order to increase trust in public administration, there is a need for a paradigm shift with the introduction of indicators that allow for the identification of projects that really contribute to the development of health care performance,” indicated Ignazio del Campo, head of management control at the Policlinico di Catania University Hospital Company.

"We are constantly engaged in research and development to actively promote the digitization of the Italian healthcare system, which is why we decided to take part in this Summit and carry out our mission: to educate the market about a new healthcare that is more accessible and close,” said Andrea Orani, CEO & Founder of DaVinci Salute.

Bamberg Health is a platform that connects more than 20,000 healthcare professionals and aims to offer new perspectives and solutions in healthcare management and innovation through live virtual events. It provides a place where professionals can come together to exchange knowledge and do business without limitations thereby contributing to the advancement of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. Bamberg Health organizes relevant international health events in Europe, North America, and Latin America.

