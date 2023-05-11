Global Facility Management Market Analysis Report 2023-2027 - Technology, Sustainability, Workplace Optimization, and User Experience are Key FM Growth Strategies

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Facility Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analyst defines the facility management (FM) market revenue as end-user contracts in outsourced FM services and excludes in-house FM services and small FM. Outsourced FM that this study analyzed is termed as the 'FM market'.
From now until 2027 will be the defining period for next-generation solutions in the FM market. As the market rebounds from the pandemic's disruption and adapts to new working patterns, first movers will have new opportunities to redefine customer relationships, change the industry's language, and set new boundaries for workplace optimization services in the coming decade.
The trend toward service integration means that integrated FM (IFM) will be the fastest-growing FM market segment. IFM will increase its share of the total outsourced FM market from 11.7% in 2022 to 13.8% in 2027.
Recent market trends, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have forced the FM world to move beyond the total cost of ownership and building efficiency. Next-generation solutions focus on the convergence of digital technology and services to deliver value propositions that enhance total business productivity and user experience with sustainability at the heart.
Partnerships, collaboration, and the co-creation of services will be crucial to meeting customers' growth objectives and sustainability visions. The factors defining productivity are unique to each customer, and success depends on the definition, capture, management, and optimization of core performance data across end users.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED:
- What is the FM market outlook and what will be the impact of the Mega Trends shaping the future?
- What are the transformational trends in the FM market until 2027?
- What is the global FM market forecast until 2027?
- How will the transformational trends yield new business opportunities in growth markets?
- What is the FM market's vision for 2027 by delivery model and customer segment?
- What are the top technology and service opportunities in the FM market until 2027?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Facility Management (FM) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Chief Executive Officers' 360-degree Perspectives
- Global FM Market in Numbers
- Global FM Market Segmentations
- Global FM Market Growth by Segment
- Top Growth Opportunities
- Top Predictions for the Global FM Market
- Conclusions
3. Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background
- Market Definitions
- Value Spectrum of FM Services
- Questions this Study will Answer
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Summary of the Global FM Market's Growth Outlook
- Top 5 FM Developments
- Future FM Trends
- Global FM Market Evolution
- Top Transformational Trends in FM
- Global FM Universe
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Global Economic Uncertainty-Areas of Impact in FM
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Contract Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Contract Type
- Revenue Forecast by Customer Sector
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector
- COVID-19 Pandemic-Market Recovery Profile by Customer Sector
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type
- COVID-19 Pandemic-Market Recovery Profile by Service Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- FM Universe by Region and Service Delivery Model
- FM Market Revenue Share by Region and Contract Type
- FM Market Revenue Share by Region and Service Type
- FM Market Revenue Share by Region and Customer Type
- FM Market Revenue Share by Region and Country
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Short-term Growth Opportunities
- Medium-term Growth Opportunities
- Long-term Growth Opportunities
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Region
- FM Market Dynamics-North America
- Revenue Forecast by Contract Type-North America
- Revenue Forecast by Country-North America
- FM Market Segmentation-North America
- Competitive -North America
- FM Market Dynamics-Europe
- Revenue Forecast by Contract Type-Europe
- Revenue Forecast by Country-Europe
- FM Market Segmentation-Europe
- Competitive -Europe
- FM Market Dynamics-Asia
- Revenue Forecast by Contract Type-Asia
- Revenue Forecast by Country-Asia
- FM Market Segmentation-Asia
- Competitive Environment-Asia
- FM Market Dynamics-RoW
- Revenue Forecast by Contract Type-RoW
- Revenue Forecast by Country-RoW
- FM Market Segmentation-RoW
- Competitive
- Competition Analysis
- Competitive Outlook for FM
- Key Competitors in the Global FM Market by Region
- Key Companies in the FM Environment by Company Background
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
6. Growth Opportunity Universe-Short-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Productive Hybrid Workforces
- Growth Opportunity 2: Healthy Buildings
- Growth Opportunity 3: New Work Environments
- Growth Opportunity 4: Customer Alignment
- Growth Opportunity 5: Remote Services
7. Growth Opportunity Universe-Medium-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Organizational Resilience
- Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability
- Growth Opportunity 3: Healthy and Safe Buildings
- Growth Opportunity 4: Augmented Operations
- Growth Opportunity 5: Contactless Services
8. Growth Opportunity Universe-Long-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Workplace Optimization and WCM
- Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Management
- Growth Opportunity 3: Data Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 4: Hard Services
- Growth Opportunity 5: Service Integration
