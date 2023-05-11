Global Facility Management Market Analysis Report 2023-2027 - Technology, Sustainability, Workplace Optimization, and User Experience are Key FM Growth Strategies

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Facility Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst defines the facility management (FM) market revenue as end-user contracts in outsourced FM services and excludes in-house FM services and small FM. Outsourced FM that this study analyzed is termed as the 'FM market'.

From now until 2027 will be the defining period for next-generation solutions in the FM market. As the market rebounds from the pandemic's disruption and adapts to new working patterns, first movers will have new opportunities to redefine customer relationships, change the industry's language, and set new boundaries for workplace optimization services in the coming decade.

The trend toward service integration means that integrated FM (IFM) will be the fastest-growing FM market segment. IFM will increase its share of the total outsourced FM market from 11.7% in 2022 to 13.8% in 2027.

Recent market trends, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have forced the FM world to move beyond the total cost of ownership and building efficiency. Next-generation solutions focus on the convergence of digital technology and services to deliver value propositions that enhance total business productivity and user experience with sustainability at the heart.

Partnerships, collaboration, and the co-creation of services will be crucial to meeting customers' growth objectives and sustainability visions. The factors defining productivity are unique to each customer, and success depends on the definition, capture, management, and optimization of core performance data across end users.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED:

What is the FM market outlook and what will be the impact of the Mega Trends shaping the future?

What are the transformational trends in the FM market until 2027?

What is the global FM market forecast until 2027?

How will the transformational trends yield new business opportunities in growth markets?

What is the FM market's vision for 2027 by delivery model and customer segment?

What are the top technology and service opportunities in the FM market until 2027?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Facility Management (FM) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Chief Executive Officers' 360-degree Perspectives

Global FM Market in Numbers

Global FM Market Segmentations

Global FM Market Growth by Segment

Top Growth Opportunities

Top Predictions for the Global FM Market

Conclusions

3. Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background

Market Definitions

Value Spectrum of FM Services

Questions this Study will Answer

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Summary of the Global FM Market's Growth Outlook

Top 5 FM Developments

Future FM Trends

Global FM Market Evolution

Top Transformational Trends in FM

Global FM Universe

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Global Economic Uncertainty-Areas of Impact in FM

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Contract Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Contract Type

Revenue Forecast by Customer Sector

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector

COVID-19 Pandemic-Market Recovery Profile by Customer Sector

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type

COVID-19 Pandemic-Market Recovery Profile by Service Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

FM Universe by Region and Service Delivery Model

FM Market Revenue Share by Region and Contract Type

FM Market Revenue Share by Region and Service Type

FM Market Revenue Share by Region and Customer Type

FM Market Revenue Share by Region and Country

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Short-term Growth Opportunities

Medium-term Growth Opportunities

Long-term Growth Opportunities

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Region

FM Market Dynamics-North America

Revenue Forecast by Contract Type-North America

Revenue Forecast by Country-North America

FM Market Segmentation-North America

Competitive -North America

FM Market Dynamics-Europe

Revenue Forecast by Contract Type-Europe

Revenue Forecast by Country-Europe

FM Market Segmentation-Europe

Competitive -Europe

FM Market Dynamics-Asia

Revenue Forecast by Contract Type-Asia

Revenue Forecast by Country-Asia

FM Market Segmentation-Asia

Competitive Environment-Asia

FM Market Dynamics-RoW

Revenue Forecast by Contract Type-RoW

Revenue Forecast by Country-RoW

FM Market Segmentation-RoW

Competitive

Competition Analysis

Competitive Outlook for FM

Key Competitors in the Global FM Market by Region

Key Companies in the FM Environment by Company Background

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

6. Growth Opportunity Universe-Short-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Productive Hybrid Workforces

Growth Opportunity 2: Healthy Buildings

Growth Opportunity 3: New Work Environments

Growth Opportunity 4: Customer Alignment

Growth Opportunity 5: Remote Services

7. Growth Opportunity Universe-Medium-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Organizational Resilience

Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability

Growth Opportunity 3: Healthy and Safe Buildings

Growth Opportunity 4: Augmented Operations

Growth Opportunity 5: Contactless Services

8. Growth Opportunity Universe-Long-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Workplace Optimization and WCM

Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Management

Growth Opportunity 3: Data Analytics

Growth Opportunity 4: Hard Services

Growth Opportunity 5: Service Integration

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jpqu2n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.