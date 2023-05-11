[Latest] Global Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market Size/Share Worth USD 19.9 Billion by 2030 at a 7.7% CAGR: Zion Market Research (Industrial Trends, Report, Analysis, Players, Outlook, Forecast, Growth, Value, Segmentation)

NEW YORK, United States, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market By Product Type (Cylinder, Ring, And Others), By Application (Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Medical Technology, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Environment & Energy, And Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 15.5 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 19.9 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”





What are Samarium Cobalt Magnets? How big is the Samarium Cobalt Magnets Industry?

Report Overview:

Samarium cobalt magnet, which is a kind of rare earth magnet, is made up of two alloys, namely, samarium and cobalt. It is a robust permanent magnet. Reportedly, samarium cobalt magnet demonstrates anisotropy, which means that samarium cobalt can be magnetized only in the axis of its magnetic orientation. This can be made by aligning the crystal structure of samarium cobalt at the time of the production process.

Global Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market: Growth Factors & Restraints

Favorable features of samarium cobalt magnets such as resistance to demagnetization and corrosion will prop up the growth of the global samarium cobalt magnet market. Apart from this, these magnets are oxidative resistant and find extensive applications in high temperatures & extreme conditions. In addition to this, samarium cobalt magnets are utilized in turbomachinery, traveling wave tube field magnets, and benchtop NMR spectrometers. Apart from this, they find large-scale applications in high-end electric motors and systems which function at cryogenic temperatures or high thermal climatic conditions. All these abovementioned aspects will embellish the expansion of the samarium cobalt magnet market across the globe.

Nonetheless, samarium cobalt magnets are expensive and are prone to price fluctuations & price sensitivity. Furthermore, they are brittle and can be cracked easily. This, in turn, can decimate the growth of the global samarium cobalt magnets industry. However, the humungous penetration of samarium cobalt magnets in military activities and the medical equipment manufacturing sector will generate new growth dimensions for the samarium cobalt magnets industry across the globe.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 15.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 19.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.7% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group (HPMG), Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Ningbo Ketian Magnet Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Molycorp Chemicals and Oxides, Ningbo NGYC (Ninggang Permanent Magnetic) Materials Co. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., ADAMS Magnetic Products Co., Inc., Eclipse Magnetics Ltd., and Lynas Corporation, Ltd. Key Segment By Product Type, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global samarium cobalt magnets market is sectored into product type, application, and region.

The product type segment of the samarium cobalt magnets market is sub-segmented into cylinder, ring, and others. Furthermore, the ring segment, which accounted for over 33% of the global market revenue in 2022, is predicted to maintain its domination in the forecasting timeline. The segmental surge in the coming years can be credited to beneficial product features such as high thermal resistance and massive rust resistance.

On the basis of application, the samarium cobalt magnets industry across the globe is divided into the industrial, consumer electronics, environment & energy, medical technology, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others segments. The automotive segment, which led the application sphere in 2022, is likely to contribute a major share of the global industry in the next couple of years. The growth of the segment in the ensuing years can be due to humungous product penetration in electric as well as hybrid cars.

The global Samarium Cobalt Magnets market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Cylinder

Ring

Others

By Application

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Medical Technology

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Environment & Energy

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Samarium Cobalt Magnets market include -

Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group (HPMG)

Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp.

Ningbo Ketian Magnet Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Molycorp Chemicals and Oxides

Ningbo NGYC (Ninggang Permanent Magnetic) Materials Co. Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

ADAMS Magnetic Products Co. Inc.

Eclipse Magnetics Ltd.

and Lynas Corporation Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

The global market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to favorable government policies and the allocation of funds for research projects for improving medical treatments.

Based on product, the ring segment is predicted to contribute majorly towards the market growth over the forecast timeline.

In terms of application, the automotive segment is projected to account for a major share of the global market in 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific samarium cobalt magnets market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Samarium Cobalt Magnets industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Samarium Cobalt Magnets Industry?

What segments does the Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific, which contributed for the largest share of the global samarium cobalt magnets market in 2022, is predicted to retain its leading position in the global market over the assessment timeframe. The scaling up of the market in the Asia-Pacific zone over 2023-2030 can be subject to escalating use of the product in electric and hybrid vehicle production that include the production of electric cars and electric bikes. In addition to this, a rise in fund allocation for research and development ventures for exploring rare earth metals in the countries such as India, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, and China in Asia will embellish the market growth trends in the Asia-Pacific region.

On the other hand, the samarium cobalt magnets industry in North America is predicted to register a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 8.7% in the analysis period. The regional market elevation over the forecast timeline can be owing to the massive use of samarium cobalt magnets in defense and automotive industries in Canada and the U.S.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the third quarter of 2022, the U.S. government has permitted a waiver for Chinese rare metal alloys that are used in the manufacture of moat advanced jets referred to as F-35 fighter jets. Reportedly, the engines of the advanced fighter jets manufactured by Honeywell Systems make optimum utilization of samarium cobalt magnets. The move is likely to account majorly for the GDP of China with a huge sale of samarium cobalt magnets.

In the second half of 2021, General Motors planned of obtaining rare earth magnets for the manufacture of electric vehicles in the future at the U.S.-based manufacturing units by entering into two different partnerships agreements with MP Materials Inc., a U.S.-based rare earth material manufacturing firm, and Vaccuumschmeize. The objective of these agreements is to acquire rare earth magnets for electric motors of the electric vehicles of the firm.

