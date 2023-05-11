Global Oral Antiseptics Market Report 2023: Rising Awareness of Oral Hygiene Boosts Demand and Drives 5% Growth

Dublin, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oral Antiseptics Market Outlook to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oral antiseptics market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 5.0% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023 - 2035.

In the forecast period, the global oral antiseptics products market will be driven by rising awareness about oral hygiene and the increasing prevalence of oral care and diseases. People are more likely to invest in oral care products, including antiseptics, as their awareness of the importance of oral hygiene develops.

This has resulted in an increase in demand for oral antiseptics, particularly among people suffering from dental issues such as gum disease and cavities. For instance, the World Health Organization reports that more than 2 billion cases of caries in permanent teeth have been reported worldwide, with an estimated prevalence of 29%.

The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to approximately USD 4,665 million by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of about USD 2,515 million in the year 2022.



The global oral antiseptics market is segmented into numerous segments, which include chemical composition, application, form, distribution channel and by region. By chemical composition, the market is segmented into chlorhexidine gluconate, cetylpyridinium chloride, herbs & essential oils, and others.

By the end of 2035, the cetylpyridinium chloride segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 3,610 million, up from a revenue of close to USD 1,870 million in the year 2022. This can be attributed to the rising use of cetylpyridinium chloride formula toothpaste for oral health among the people. Furthermore, it has the qualities of reducing dental plaque, and reducing new dental plaque growth, that is further expected to surge the growth of the segment in the market.



On the basis of region, the global medical device connectivity market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 1,875 million by the end of 2035.

Moreover, in the year 2022, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 897 million. Growing population, along with the large consumers for oral antiseptic products are projected to boost the oral antiseptics market in the region. Moreover, there has been an increase in the number of market players in the region that are introducing new products for oral health issues, which in turn is predicted to rise the growth of the market in the region.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global oral antiseptics market that are included in our report are Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., OraCare and Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Avrio Health L.P., DENTAID, ICM Pharma Pte Ltd., ICPA Health Products Ltd., KPH COSMOS, Nippon Shika Yakuhin Co., Ltd., ORALPEACE, Lion Corporation, and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. An Introduction to the Research Study

1.1. Definition of the Market and the Segments

1.2. Assumptions and Acronyms



2. The Research Procedure

2.1. Sources of Data

2.2. Calculation and Deviation of Market Size



3. An Abstract of the Report



4. Evaluation of Market Fluctuations and Outlook

4.1. Market Growth Drivers

4.2. Market Growth Deflation

4.3. Market Trends



5. Fundamental Market Prospects

5.1. Strategic Competitive Opportunities

5.2. Geographic Opportunities

5.3. Application Centric Opportunities



6. Regulatory and Standards Landscape



7. Decarbonization Strategy and Carbon Credit Benefits for Market Players

7.1. Global Government Decarbonization Plans/Goals by Each Country under 2015 Agreement Agreed by 200 Countries

7.2. Measures taken by Countries to Reduce Carbon Footprints

7.3. Carbon Credits and Subsidy Plans/Benefits Rolled out by the Government for Market Players

7.4. Effective Ways to Harness Carbon-Credits and Impact on Profit Margins

7.5. Demand Impact on the Companies Opting for Carbon Credits



8. Economic Outlook: US & Europe

8.1. Limitations to US & Europe Economic Recovery

8.2. Uplifting Policies to Foster the Growth of the Economy

8.3. Future-Outlook and Strategic Move for Sustainable Economy



9. Technological Shift and Implementation Analysis



10. Use-Case Analysis

10.1. Case-1/Clinical evaluation of antiseptic mouth rinses to reduce salivary load of SARS-CoV-2

10.2. Case-2/Practical use of povidone-iodine antiseptic in the maintenance of oral health and in the prevention and treatment of common oropharyngeal infections

10.3. Other



11. Patent Analysis



12. Industry Value Chain Analysis

12.1. Raw Material Procurement

12.2. Manufacturing

12.3. Distribution

12.4. End User Outlook



13. Regional Demand Analysis



14. Application Analysis



15. Pricing Analysis



16. Global Oral Antiseptics Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast, 2022-2035: Worldwide Factors Fostering the Industry Growth



17. Cross Analysis of Chemical Composition w.r.t. Application (USD Million), 2022



18. North America Oral Antiseptics Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast, 2022-2035: Factors Fostering the Industry Growth



19. Latin America Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast, 2022-2035: Factors Fostering the Industry Growth



20. Europe Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast, 2022-2035: Factors Fostering the Industry Growth



21. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast, 2022-2035: Factors Fostering the Industry Growth



22. Japan Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast, 2022-2035: Factors Fostering the Industry Growth



23. Middle East & Africa Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast, 2022-2035: Factors Fostering the Industry Growth



24. Comprehensive Analysis of Leading Players in the Market



Companies Mentioned

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

OraCare and Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Avrio Health L.P.

DENTAID

ICM Pharma Pte Ltd.

ICPA Health Products Ltd.

KPH COSMOS

Nippon Shika Yakuhin Co. Ltd.

ORALPEACE

Lion Corporation

