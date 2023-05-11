Synthetic Biology Market Size to Worth Around USD 85.64 BN by 2032

Ottawa, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global synthetic biology market size was accounted at USD 14.90 billion in 2022. Synthetic Biology is a discipline of research that combines biology with different fields of engineering like electrical, mechanical, mathematical, and computer engineering to design and develop new biological systems that perform functions not found in nature. Synthetic biology is widely employed in healthcare to improve diagnosis and provide better treatment choices for various disorders.



A wide range of synthetic biology applications, increased R&D funding and developing activities in synthetic biology, reduced prices of DNA synthesis and DNA sequencing, and rising market investments are all factors favoring market expansion. However, questions about biosafety, biosecurity, and ethics in synthetic biology may hinder growth.

By utilizing engineering methodologies based on a range of information types (genomic sequences, enzyme properties, sequence annotations, laboratory protocols, metabolic models, algorithms, and scientific knowledge), synthetic biology solutions have the potential to change the creation and production of medicines, vaccines, and diagnostics.

Vaccine technologies based on DNA and mRNA, for example, can make vaccine development and production more accessible. These vaccines comprise strands of synthetic nucleotides that induce protein creation in the recipient's cells, causing an immune system response. The availability of viral sequencing data allows for the rapid development of vaccination candidates, allowing companies like Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Moderna to proceed quickly into clinical development.

Regional Snapshot

North America held the dominating share of the global synthetic biology market. The growth of the market is attributed to increased demand for bio-based goods, significant investments in firms and rising research and development activities for the advancements of synthetic biology industry.

The United States makes significant contributions to research in the disciplines of genomics, proteomics structure prediction, and drug discovery, as well as in the region soon, encouraging the expansion of the market for synthetic biology. Various research institutes and universities have received funding from governmental organizations such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and private organizations such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the development of DNA sequencing and biological components, various bioinformatics, and devices of integrated systems that can be widely used in healthcare and other applications.

Europe, being the second largest market for synthetic biology is likely to witness considerable growth in the future due to increased research and development investments, favourable government initiatives, and rising demand for environmentally friendly products. Europe's key markets are the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, fuelled by premier biotech businesses and research institutions.

Report Highlights

By technology, PCR is the most widely used tool for detecting and analyzing specific gene sequences. PCR sector held the biggest market share of 28% in 2022. However, gene editing is projected to increase rapidly because of the benefits of synthetic and genetically modified organisms.

By product, the Synthetic DNA and Oligonucleotide/Oligo Pools segments are predicted to rise at a 19.26% CAGR through 2022, owing to increased use of targeted NGS, mutagenesis research, DNA computing, and CRISPR gene editing.

By application, infectious microorganisms, cancer cells, and pharmaceuticals can all be identified using synthetic biology diagnostics, which are sensitive, real-time, and non-invasive.

By end-use, in 2022, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms had the highest revenue share 52%, led by academic and government research organizations and synthetic biology.

the enzymes segment is expected to reach at a CAGR of 19.57% from 2023 to 2032.





Scope of the report

Coverage Details Market Value by 2032 USD 85.64 Billion CAGR 19.11% North America Market Share 42% in 2022 Asia Pacific Market Share 24% in 2022 PCR Market Share 28% in 2022 Key Players Codexis, Inc, Creative Enzymes, Creative Biogene, Illumina, Inc, Bota Biosciences Inc, New England Biolabs, Merck Kgaa (Sigma-Aldrich Co. Llc), Novozymes, Enbiotix, Inc, Scarab Genomics, Llc, Pareto Bio, Inc., Synthetic Genomics Inc, Synthego, Euro fins Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, and Others

Market Dynamics

Driver

Synthetic biotechnology's expanding range of applications

The covid-19 pandemic developed the application of synthetic biology in the development of coronavirus testing kits, medicines, treatments, vaccinations, and other medications. Similarly, as more extreme weather events kill crops, there is a growing need to apply synthetic biology to generate more climate-resilient yields. The growing threat of viruses, pollution, and climate change catastrophe has increased synthetic biology research and development financing. The financial increase will be used to investigate the potential applications of synthetic biotechnology in agriculture, medicine, life sciences, and industrial applications such as biofuels, green chemicals, and other energy applications. The ability of synthetic biology to mimic the properties of critical materials and chemicals without their environmental consequences has expanded its popularity in various businesses seeking to lower their carbon footprints to avoid further global temperature rise. As a result, growing R&D in synthetic biology is broadening the spectrum of its applications, driving the market.

Restraint

Concerns with ethics

The precise cause of coronavirus is unknown. Several medical organizations, however, cite the virus seeping from a research laboratory as one of the likely culprits. Because synthetic biology incorporates natural species, especially microbes, there is a considerable risk of genetically changed or modified organisms seeping into the environment and wreaking havoc. They can mutate and infect individuals and inflict environmental devastation or destruction. The overuse of synthetic biology must be curtailed with appropriate regulatory measures. However, a lack of knowledge, regulation, and international cooperation in the field of Synthetic will result in abuse of its applications, with long-term consequences for humanity and the environment. These repercussions are known to a few international bodies and scientific communities. They have supported initiatives that investigate the ethical aspects of the sector of synthetic biology, limiting the market's growth.

Opportunity

Growing climate concern

Overexploitation of natural resources, particularly fossil fuels, has created scarcity in the modern world. Overusing these fossil fuels has resulted in carbon emissions that exceed nature's absorption capability. The imbalance has caused global temperatures to rise, resulting in disastrous effects that the population is currently experiencing in storms, heat waves, and floods. The crude oil or conventional petroleum and gas utilized in practically every economy is a crucial contributor to the climate change challenge. As a result, a rush of investments and initiatives to create biofuels as a replacement is being witnessed worldwide to prevent further environmental devastation. Given the increasing demand for biofuels, the international synthetic biology market will see profitable expansion in the future.

Challenge

Inadequate infrastructure

The synthetic biology business is doing well in high-income economies because private and public investment provides the considerable capital required for biofuels, biochemicals, and other materials research and development. However, low- and middle-income nations need more infrastructure to investigate the potential applications of synthetic biology. A lack of infrastructure increases the possibility of illnesses or dangerous organisms escaping into the environment. The country's chances of innovating a life sciences subject are further diminished by the country's increasingly limited budget for research and development. As a result, the market's growth will be hampered by a lack of infrastructure.

Recent Developments

In October 2022, eureKARE, a pioneering corporation dedicated to supporting and building next-generation biotechnology enterprises in the disruptive fields of synthetic biology, held its annual SynBio Day. Following the accomplishments of the first SynBio Day in 2021, the following SynBio Day in 2022 drew scientists, government officials, business partners, and investors together to debate the prospects and challenges of using synthetic biology to battle climate change and improve the environment.





Market Segmentation

By Technology

PCR Technology

NGS Technology

Bioprocessing Technology

Genome Editing Technology

Other Technologies





By Product

Enzymes

Oligonucleotide/Oligo Pools and Synthetic DNA

Xeno-Nucleic Acids

Cloning Technologies Kits

Chassis Organism





By Application

Healthcare Non-Clinical Clinical

Non-healthcare Specialty Chemicals Biotech Crops Biofuels Others



By End-Use

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





