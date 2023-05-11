Federated Wireless Neutral Host 2.0™ Ushers in New Era for Public Cellular Access Through 5G Private Wireless Networks

ARLINGTON, Va., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federated Wireless, Inc., a shared spectrum and 5G private wireless leader, today announced Neutral Host 2.0™, bringing shared radio spectrum and an ecosystem of interoperable 5G private wireless technology together with public cellular access. The standards-based and interoperable ecosystem approach gives clients the best private wireless capabilities, along with public cellular connectivity in previously unconnected indoor and outdoor areas.



Unlike expensive, legacy Distributed Antenna System (DAS) neutral host systems that required separate radios to support differing licensed spectrum for each Mobile Network Operator (MNO), Neutral Host 2.0 uses shared Citizen Broadband Radio Spectrum (CBRS) spectrum to efficiently power a single radio network that can be simultaneously shared by multiple Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).

Federated Wireless uses CBRS shared spectrum to give its customers private wireless solutions built on standards-based, interoperable 5G network components from the Federated Wireless ecosystem. Federated Wireless’ shared spectrum and open ecosystem approach breaks down vendor silos by combining the best 5G solution components to suit customers’ use-case needs, avoiding the vendor lock-in that comes with single vendor solutions. The turnkey, Private Wireless as a Service (PWaaS) is a fully managed service that makes it easy and fast for customers to get private 5G deployed exactly where and when they want it. Now, with Neutral Host 2.0, Federated Wireless’ private wireless customers can also use the same private wireless network to provide users with public cellular access wherever they need it.

“The legacy DAS model for neutral host locked customers into silos of vendor equipment and required supporting different specifications for each carrier. We don’t believe in that at Federated,” said Iyad Tarazi, CEO for Federated Wireless. “Neutral Host 2.0 is a no-compromise approach that brings together the power of our robust ecosystem of partners into a managed service that makes it easy for our customers to get both carrier-grade private wireless and public cellular network capabilities in one interoperable network.”

Neutral Host 2.0 also provides a more cost-effective and practical way for MNOs to work with private wireless network owners and gives their cell phone subscribers an enhanced experience with more coverage in more locations. Cell phone users in buildings, office parks, retail spaces, apartments, campuses, hospitals, resorts, rural areas, and other locations where they previously found themselves without a signal can now use Neutral Host 2.0 to gain data network access and place phone calls using their existing carrier subscription.

Neutral Host 2.0 builds on Federated Wireless’ CBRS market leadership, 4G/5G PWaaS product portfolio, and expanding ecosystem of solution partners. Federated Wireless now claims over 48% of the CBRS shared spectrum marketplace, has 150,000 connected devices, and a rapidly growing installed base of over 500 customers cutting across multiple industries and geographic regions including the continental U.S., Alaska, Guam, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands. Their ecosystem of partners is expanding and includes original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and tier one Mobile Network Operators (MNOs). Additionally, they have deployments with tier one cable operators and tower companies, and more than 250 regional and rural Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs).

About Federated Wireless

Founded in 2012, Federated Wireless is the leading innovator of private wireless and shared spectrum services. The company’s partner ecosystem includes more than 100 ecosystem partners, all dedicated to collaboration in advance development and deployment of shared spectrum services and private wireless. Federated Wireless’ customer base includes organizations spanning agriculture, education, energy, events, government, healthcare, manufacturing and logistics, real estate, retail, and telecommunications industries. Transformative use cases range from Industry 4.0, smart agriculture, campus automation, smart cities, autonomous robotics and telehealth to network densification and mobile offload. For more information, visit: federatedwireless.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, or our blog.

