Uniti Launches 100G+ MPLS Core Network to Enhance Capacity and Speed to Market

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today the deployment of a 100G+ MPLS Core that extends throughout the majority of its Southeastern fiber footprint, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama and Florida. Uniti’s 100G+ MPLS Core offers 10 Gbps Ethernet backhaul to its on-net cell sites, with plans to upgrade more than 2,700 wireless carrier towers over the next three years.



Boasting long, wide-reaching and trusted relationships with the major U.S. wireless operators, Uniti has supported other major technology transitions including TDM to Ethernet and upgrades to 1 Gbps Ethernet backhaul at each of its connected cell sites. The company currently provides 10 Gbps Ethernet backhaul solutions that support its wireless customers’ 5G service deployments.

“I couldn’t be more delighted to announce this enhancement to our network,” said President of Wholesale and Strategic Accounts Greg Ortyl. “Customer experience, for both our wholesale and enterprise customers, is our top priority. The interoperability of this platform allows Uniti to deliver our solutions with even greater speed and simplicity, along with the scalability required to meet the unique needs of our customers.”

By implementing this core solution, Uniti will replace legacy systems that consumed 4x the space and power, improving the company’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint while also increasing available capacity by more than 10x. Not only will this enhancement enable Segment Routed MPLS and improve resiliency across Uniti’s network, but it also leverages several key routes the company recently launched in the Southeast, including Tallahassee to Tampa, Huntsville to Montgomery, and the Tampa Metro deployment, which is nearing completion. Additionally, this update will allow optimal routing for IP services to smaller Tier 3 and Tier 4 metros across the Southeast, improving throughput and reducing latency to major peering locations in Atlanta, Jacksonville and Dallas.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

