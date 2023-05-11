Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announced today its management team will participate in a fireside chat at the



The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:30 am ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast and an archived recording will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Madrigal website after the event.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s lead candidate, resmetirom, is a once daily, oral, thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β selective agonist designed to target key underlying causes of NASH in the liver. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com .

