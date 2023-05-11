National MI Celebrates 10th Anniversary of IPO by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), celebrated the 10-year anniversary of its initial public offering and listing on the NASDAQ Exchange. To commemorate the milestone, National MI’s Board of Directors and executive leadership team rang the closing bell at the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square on May 10, 2023.



"We’re thrilled to celebrate this accomplishment and reflect on the remarkable growth and success we've achieved over the past decade," said Adam Pollitzer, National MI’s President and CEO. “Our goal has always been to support our lender customers and their borrowers with a differentiated commitment and standard of service, while also driving responsible growth in our high-quality insured portfolio and strong risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders. Today, National MI is an established leader in the U.S. mortgage insurance market and is well positioned to continue to lead with impact and innovation, and deliver sustained performance and long-term value across all market cycles.”

Over the past ten years, National MI has helped over 1.6 million low-down payment borrowers purchase or refinance a home, opening the door to affordable and sustainable homeownership in communities across the country. National MI has also been consistently recognized for its workplace culture and has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for seven consecutive years.

“Our employees have been instrumental in shaping our success,” Pollitzer said. “We are proud of the impact we have had helping so many deserving borrowers gain access to housing, and supporting them as they have built value and community for themselves and their families. Looking forward, we’re confident in our ability to continue delivering for our employees, our customers and their borrowers, and our shareholders.”

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com .

Press Contact for National MI

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations

(203) 260-5476

MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com

Investor Contact for National MI

John M. Swenson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

john.swenson@nationalmi.com

(510) 788-8417

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbae3b79-9b9f-40a3-9c42-ddd22c01f8a6