NASHUA, N.H., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced compelling new long-term real-world research confirms Xoft Skin eBx is as safe and effective as Mohs surgery for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC). In the longest-term study of Xoft Skin eBx to-date, published in the Journal of Contemporary Brachytherapy, 98.9% of patients remained recurrence-free at a median follow-up of 7.6 years.



“NMSC is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S. and its incidence continues to grow worldwide.1,2 With a disease this prevalent, clinicians need proven solutions and treatment plans as individualized as each patient,” said Dana Brown, President and CEO of iCAD, Inc. “Xoft Skin eBx is changing the face of non-melanoma skin cancer treatment. This study adds to the body of clinical evidence that puts Xoft Skin eBx on par with Mohs surgery with regards to safety, efficacy, and recurrence rates, but with fewer side effects and more comfort and convenience for patients. Xoft offers the potential to positively impact the lives of cancer patients and the providers who care for them on a global scale, and we are pleased to see the body of evidence supporting this technology continue to grow with the publication of this study.”

Xoft Skin eBx offers a painless, noninvasive NMSC treatment approach that precisely targets cancer cells, while sparing healthy tissue. Using a small surface applicator placed on the skin, Xoft Skin eBx targets cancer directly over a short series of office visits lasting a few minutes each. The high dose, low energy treatment allows medical personnel to remain in the room and enables patients to return to normal daily activities immediately, with no downtime – maximizing outcomes and minimizing side effects for patients.

The long-term real-world study evaluated 180 patients with 182 NMSC lesions treated with Xoft Skin eBx at four study centers in Northern and Southern California. With a recurrence rate of 1.1% at a mean follow up of 7.5 years, researchers concluded Xoft Skin eBx is safe and effective, showing excellent long-term local control and minimal long-term toxicities.

“Because non-melanoma skin cancer is typically caused by sun exposure, it inherently strikes in some of the most visible places on the body, such as the face, scalp, nose, ears, arms, and legs. Unfortunately, these areas can also be some of the toughest places to remove lesions surgically. And for some patients, surgery is not an option or a preference,” said Stephen Doggett, MD, FACR, Radiation Oncologist, Aegis Oncology. “Our study confirms that Xoft Skin eBx offers a safe and effective treatment option for NMSC that is as effective as Mohs surgery, but with fewer side effects.”

Xoft Skin eBx is particularly ideal in treating anatomically challenging locations, as well as areas prone to difficulties in wound healing, making it a viable option for patients who are not surgical candidates due to medical comorbidities or other health issues. Other skin conditions such as keloids are also suitable for treatment with skin eBx.

“Xoft Skin eBx arms clinicians with a safe and effective alternative to surgery that can be seamlessly integrated in virtually any clinical setting. This comprehensive, end-to-end solution is supported by a full-service oncology program, offering the flexibility and simplicity clinicians need and the comfort and convenience patients deserve. Xoft offers a versatile tool in the toolbox that is tough on tumors but gentle on patients, and we are pleased to provide this clinically proven treatment to facilities and patients worldwide,” added Ms. Brown.

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD® is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the expansion of access to the Company’s products, improvement of performance, acceleration of adoption, expected benefits of ProFound AI®, the benefits of the Company’s products, and future prospects for the Company’s technology platforms and products. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited, to the Company’s ability to achieve business and strategic objectives, the willingness of patients to undergo mammography screening in light of risks of potential exposure to Covid-19, whether mammography screening will be treated as an essential procedure, whether ProFound AI will improve reading efficiency, improve specificity and sensitivity, reduce false positives and otherwise prove to be more beneficial for patients and clinicians, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties on our ability to fulfill our orders, uncertainty of future sales levels, to defend itself in litigation matters, protection of patents and other proprietary rights, product market acceptance, possible technological obsolescence of products, increased competition, government regulation, changes in Medicare or other reimbursement policies, risks relating to our existing and future debt obligations, competitive factors, the effects of a decline in the economy or markets served by the Company; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words “believe,” “demonstrate,” “intend,” “expect,” “estimate,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “likely,” “seek,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company is under no obligation to provide any updates to any information contained in this release. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iCAD, please see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on the Investors section of our website at http://www.icadmed.com and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Media Inquiries:

Jessica Burns, iCAD

+1-201-423-4492

jburns@icadmed.com

Investor Inquiries:

iCAD Investor Relations

ir@icadmed.com

1 Basic Information about Skin cancer. Centers for Disease Control. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/skin/basic_info/index.htm

2 Radiation: Ultraviolet (UV) radiation and skin cancer. World Health Organization. https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/radiation-ultraviolet-(uv)-radiation-and-skin-cancer