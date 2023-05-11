New York, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rubber Process Oil Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032807/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Rubber Process Oil Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rubber Process Oil estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2022-2030. Naphthenic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the TDAE segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $524.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
The Rubber Process Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$524.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$487.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- Apar Industries Ltd
- Avista Oil Ag
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.
- Chevron Corporation
- CPC Corporation
- Cross Oil
- Eagle Petrochem
- Ergon North & South America
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Gandhar Oil
- H&R Group
- HollyFrontier Corporation
- HPCL
- Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.
- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
- LODHA Petro
- Lub Line
- Lukoil
- Nynas
- ORGKHIM Biochemical Holding
- Panama Petrochem Ltd
- PetroChina Company Limited
- Petronas Belgium NV
- Raj Petro Specialities P. Ltd.
- Repsol
- Royal Dutch Shell
- San Joaquin Refining Co. Inc.
- Southwestern Petroleum Corporation
- Sterlite Lubricants
- Total
- Vintrol Lubes Private Limited
- WBF Pte Ltd
- Witmans Industries Pvt. Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rubber Process Oil - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Process Oil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Naphthenic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Naphthenic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Naphthenic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for TDAE
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for TDAE by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for TDAE by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paraffinic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Paraffinic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Paraffinic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MES
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for MES by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for MES by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Rubber Process Oil Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Rubber Process Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rubber
Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic,
TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic,
TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Rubber Process Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic,
TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Rubber Process Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: China Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: China 16-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic,
TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Rubber Process Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Process Oil by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic,
TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Rubber Process Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: France Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: France 16-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic,
TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Rubber Process Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic,
TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic,
TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Rubber Process Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rubber
Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: UK 16-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic, TDAE,
Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rubber Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic,
MES and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil
by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Rubber Process
Oil by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Rubber Process Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rubber Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic,
MES and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil
by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Rubber Process
Oil by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 56: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rubber Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic,
MES and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of World Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil
by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Rubber Process
Oil by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
