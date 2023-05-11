Newborn Screening Market to Reach USD 3.3 Bn CAGR of 11% from 2021 to 2031: As per TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for newborn screening will reach USD 3.3 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 11% over that period of time.



Healthcare advancements and the presence of well-established key players in this region contribute to the growth of the market. A growing need for infant safety and rising demand for newborn diagnosis are expected to propel the newborn screening equipment market.

Children's health around the world can be safeguarded by newborn screening, which is recommended by the WHO. As a result of this program, a number of policies and initiatives have been implemented by the United States Department of Health and Human Services Secretary’s Advisory Committee on Heritable Disorders in Newborns and Children (SACHDNC), UK (PEACH), Japan’s Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology (JSOG), and advocacy groups like the March of Dimes.

The first international G6PD testing quality assurance program was established in Taiwan in 2009. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that four million babies are tested every year for metabolic disorders related to metabolism in all fifty states of the United States.

Developing new therapeutic options for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) has led to the proposal of newborn screening as a way to facilitate timely diagnoses and treatment. As government initiatives and research and development studies are conducted in various organizations, newborn screening market demand is expected to grow.

Although clinical trials have examined health outcomes in heterogeneous populations, there is little evidence to support the broader implementation of newborn screenings for SMA outside of those homogeneous populations. An investigation of newborn screening in conjunction with disease-modifying therapeutic access, as an intervention for SMA, was investigated.

Key Findings of the Market Report

New and advanced devices are being developed and introduced to increase the demand for newborn screenings.

A surge in the use of point-of-care diagnostics devices and an increased focus on early diagnosis will drive the growth of the newborn screening market.

A growing number of government initiatives and programs are propelling growth for newborn screening for hearing test market growth in the coming years.

Home-based testing is growing in popularity among diagnostic centers.

Research and development investments are growing as new product innovations are being introduced to grow the market.



Global Newborn Screening Market: Growth Drivers

With the development of new and advanced technologies for newborn screening and subsequently approved products, the newborn screening industry is expected to benefit. As newborn screening programs grow, congenital disease incidences increase, government funding increases, and technological advances continue to advance, this market is expected to grow.

Government programs & legislation, technological advancement, a new neonatal population base, and rising cases of congenital diseases are anticipated to drive the newborn screening market.

The majority of neurodevelopmental disorders such as hypothyroidism and cystic fibrosis (CF) are being tested for in newborn screening tests using robust immunoassays and molecular diagnostics.

The child mortality rate and hospitalization rates are increasing worldwide, numerous countries are examining mandates for newborn screening, which also contributes to the growth of this market.

Global Newborn Screening: Regional Landscape

With the growth of the newborn screening industry in North America, fast and non-invasive techniques will be in greater demand.

As health infrastructure grows and health reimbursements improve, the demand for these services is expected to increase in the United States.

Active government efforts to promote child health and increased government efforts are expected to boost the market for newborn screenings in Europe.

Increasing awareness about newborn screening and evolving healthcare infrastructure are expected to contribute to Latin America's growth.

Growing genetic disorders and increased childbirth in the Asia Pacific region are expected to increase demand.



Global Newborn Screening Market: Key Players

Newborn screening markets are dominated by a few key players who are driving innovation and expansion. The expansion of a business's product portfolio can be assisted by investments in research. Market players in the newborn screening market are driven by technology innovations, mergers, and partnerships, as well as untapped opportunities. These strategies should lead to growth in the market within the next few years. The newborn screening market has seen many players adopt expansion strategies:

In April 2023, a new survey indicates that an overwhelming majority of experts in the field of rare diseases agree that newborns should have access to a genomic test to diagnose monogenic diseases that can be treated. A newborn screening program is currently mandated by the state for the purpose of diagnosing and treating infants with rare, developmental disorders that can be treated through early intervention.

In April 2023, Princess Lalla Asmae Chairs launched a hearing screening program for newborns. Identifying hearing loss in newborns and treating it early is the goal of this initiative.

Global newborn screening Market: Segmentation

Product

Instrument Tabletop Point-of-care Testing

Assay Kits

Test Type

Dry Blood Spot Test

Hearing Screen Test

Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) Test

X-ray or CT Scan

Electrocardiogram (ECG) Test

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Maternity & Specialty Clinics

Others

Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



