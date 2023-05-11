Celiac Disease Diagnostics Market is projected to reach US$ 647.3 Million by the end of 2033, with sales revenue expected to be 8.3% CAGR through 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global celiac disease diagnostics market was around US$ 271.3 Million in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of close to 8.3% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 647.3 Million by 2033.



A digestive disease known as celiac disease is brought on by eating gluten, a protein present in wheat, barley, and rye. The techniques and procedures used to identify celiac disease, an autoimmune illness brought on by the ingestion of gluten, are referred to as celiac disease diagnostics. These methods of diagnosis seek to establish the presence of celiac disease and validate the diagnosis.

The prevalence of celiac disease is increasing worldwide, which is driving the demand for effective treatment options.

There is more study and development being done in this field as celiac disease cases rise. For instance, according to Beyond Celiac, during the past three decades in the industrialized Western world, the rate of new celiac disease diagnosis increased by 7.5% annually. With the increase in demand, research activities in this field are accelerating rapidly.

For instance, on April 4, 2022, Anokion and the Celiac Disease Foundation collaborated on the KAN-101 Phase 1b/2 Study. A medicine being tested called KAN-101 aims to reestablish the liver's normal immunological tolerance to gluten by specifically targeting those receptors.

Also, as per a study by the University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Bucharest, Romania, and others, computer-aided diagnoses such as image processing techniques and AI techniques DL methods such as convolutional neural network (CNN) have emerged as breakthrough research. Thus, such advancements in technology are a current trend in the market for celiac disease diagnostics.

Overall, these factors are contributing to the growth of the celiac disease diagnostics market, and are expected to continue to drive demand for effective and innovative diagnostics options in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Serology Rapid Testing Kits is the leading product segment, and held about 72.4% market share in 2022, due to the increasing demand and adoption of serology rapid testing kits for celiac disease and other conditions indicating the importance of accessible and efficient diagnostic tools.

ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) is the leading segment in technique, and held about 56.7% market share in 2022, due to its high sensitivity, specificity and for creating antibody panels that include various celiac-specific antibodies.

By Sample, the blood serum dominated the global celiac disease diagnostics market holding the total market share of about 74.1% by the end of 2022, owing to the monitoring of disease progression and evaluating treatment response in individuals with celiac disease.

By end user, the diagnostic laboratories dominated the global celiac disease diagnostics market holding a total market share of about 44.0% by the end of 2022, owing to the increasing genetic testing in diagnostic laboratories and increasing research and development efforts.

By region, North America is leading in the global celiac disease diagnostics market and is expected to continue to do so with a projected CAGR rate of 7.4 % during the forecasted years, due to the increasing prevalence of celiac disease in the region.



“Increasing adoption of diagnostics techniques and growing awareness and diagnosis of the condition to create the lucrative potential for the celiac disease diagnostics market to grow,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

Key players in the celiac disease diagnostics market expand their businesses through acquisitions, partnerships, and agreements. The focus of major players is on tactics like increasing sales and applying new technologies for the development of novel products.

On May 27, 2020, Thermo Fisher entered a strategic partnership with CSL, a global biotech company, for the expansion of its biologics drug substance manufacturing capacity to serve the rapidly growing market.

In April 2018, two organizations from the Harvard Medical School Celiac Research Program conducted the research in collaboration with the company Glutenostics.

In October 2021, The Company NanoRepro AG and Viromed Medical GmbH signed an exclusive distribution agreement with an Austrian partner.



Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PRIMA Lab SA

Glutenostics, Inc.

NanoRepro AG.

Targeted Genomics

YORKTEST Laboratories

Biohit Oyj

Labsystems Diagnostics Oy

RxHome Test

Biomerica

AESKU.GROUP GmbH

LaCAR MDx Technologies

J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Imaware

Vitrosens Biotechnology

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the celiac disease diagnostics market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2022 and projections for 2023 – 2033. The global celiac disease diagnostics market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on Product– (Serology Rapid Testing Kits (Transglutaminase Antibody Test Kits, Endomysial Antibody Test Kits, Anti-Giladin Antibody Test Kits), and Genetic Rapid Testing Kits), Technique – (Immunochromatography (Lateral Flow), and ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay)), Sample – (Blood Serum, and Body Fluids), End User – (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Specialty Clinics, and Home Care Setting) and across seven regions of the world.

Key Segments Covered in Celiac Disease Diagnostics Industry Research

By Product Type:

Serology Rapid Testing Kits Transglutaminase Antibody Test Kits Endomysial Antibody Test Kits Anti-Giladin Antibody Test Kits

Genetic Rapid Testing Kits



By Technique:

Immunochromatography (Lateral Flow)

enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA)

By Sample:

Blood Serum

Body Fluids

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Specialty Clinics

Home Care Setting

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Value-Added Insights

4.1. Disease Epidemiology

4.2. Pipeline Assessment

4.3. Product Adoption/Usage Analysis

4.4. Regulatory Scenario

4.5. Reimbursement Guidelines

4.6. PESTLE Analysis

4.7. Porter’s Analysis

4.8. Value Chain Analysis

4.9. Industry Leaders | Key Promotional Strategies

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

5.1.2. Global Healthcare Outlook

5.1.3. Global Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Market Outlook

