Bridgeline and accessiBe Join Forces to Bridge the Gap in Web Accessibility

WOBURN, Mass, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leading provider of e-Commerce solutions, announced today its strategic partnership with accessiBe, the market leader in web accessibility, providing an ecosystem of solutions for any business.



accessiBe is trusted by over 180,000 customers, including PlayStation, Johnson & Johnson's, and NBC. The Bridgeline partnership will provide accessible digital experiences for new customers. accessiBe's accessibility technology will be integrated into the Bridgeline platform, helping customers ensure that their websites are ADA-compliant.

accessiBe's solutions, which include both AI-powered products and professional services, empower businesses of all sizes to be inclusive brands and to comply with the ADA act according to the WCAG standards. One of the solutions is accessWidget – the world’s leading Al-powered web accessibility solution that controls UI and design adjustments including content, color, display, and navigation adjustments based on a user’s individual accessibility needs. The tool utilizes AI to optimize websites for screen readers and keyboard navigation. The license also includes litigation support packages to help further mitigate legal risk.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bridgeline to help make their customer websites inclusive and accessible to a broader audience,” said Dekel Skoop, Founder and Co-CEO. “We are committed to partnering with professionals, from technology partners like Bridgeline to web agencies and marketers, to equip them with the tools they need to open their websites to the disability communities.”

“accessiBe is an important milestone in our mission to make the web a more inclusive place,” said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “By providing our customers with accessiBe's powerful accessibility technology, we empower them to grow their audience, drive more traffic to their site, and provide equal opportunities to all users, all while mitigating legal and compliance risk.”

About accessiBe

accessiBe streamlines web accessibility, helping to make websites accessible to more people and compliant with worldwide legislation. accessiBe’s vision is to help make the internet accessible and a more inclusive space. By collaborating with the disability communities and making web accessibility accessible for everyone regardless of budget, knowledge, or resources, we can create real change.

For more information, visit www.accessibe.com.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com