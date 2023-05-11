NGS Automation Market Size to Surpass US$ 1,469.10 Million by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Growth Plus Reports study, the NGS automation market is projected to reach US$ 1,469.10 million by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 13%. The study analyzes major growth strategies, market dynamics, opportunities, rivalry, market size, data, forecasts, and key regions.

Key Takeaways:

The increased prevalence of chronic diseases will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing research in pharmaceutical and biotechnology will drive demand for NGS automation.

North America dominates the global NGS automation market.

Download PDF Brochure of NGS Automation Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/ngs-automation-market/8748

NGS Automation Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 426.67 million Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 1,469.1 million Growth Rate CAGR of 13.0% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The increase of R&D activities in the life sciences industry, the growing demand for NGS automation in laboratories, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer will drive the revenue growth of the NGS automation market. Furthermore, the increasing applications of next-generation sequencing and technological advancements will boost the market revenue growth rate.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global NGS automation market from four perspectives: Product, Application, End User, and Region.

Product Segmentation: Based on the product, the NGS automation market is segmented into workstation/robotic platforms, reagents & consumables. The workstation/robotic platform segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of the increased demand for NGS automation systems in laboratories and the advantages of NGS automation during library preparation over manual procedures.

Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the global NGS automation market is segmented into drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, and others. Clinical diagnostics is further segmented into oncology, infectious diseases, reproductive health, and other clinical diagnostics. The clinical diagnostic segment dominates the market because of the increased use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) automation in diagnostic laboratories to find rare genetic abnormalities, undertake genomic profiling for precision oncology, and detect pathogens in infectious diseases.

End User Segmentation: Based on the end user, the global NGS automation market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, and others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominates the market because of the increasing need for new drug research and development.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/ngs-automation-market/8748

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global NGS automation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the NGS automation market with the largest revenue share. The advanced healthcare infrastructure, increased use of NGS automation, increased research on disease origin and epidemiology, technological advances, increased product approvals and launches, and the presence of several pharmaceutical companies are responsible for North America's significant revenue share in global market.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the global NGS automation market are:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Hamilton Company

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Eppendorf AG

Tecan Group Ltd.

PRIMADAG SAS

BRAND GMBH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hudson Robotics

SPT Labtech

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

The NGS automation market is competitive with several global corporations. Prominent players invest in technological advancements, research and development, and engage in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

Recent developments:

· Swift Biosciences was bought by Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., a Danaher subsidiary, in March 2021. Swift Biosciences is a forerunner in developing NGS library preparation genomics kits for academic, translational, and clinical research.

· Agilent Technologies, Inc. and Element Biosciences Inc. partnered in February 2022 to develop novel and revolutionary DNA sequencing technology. Element Biosciences Inc.'s AVITI System has been coupled with Agilent Technologies Inc.'s SureSelect target enrichment panels, allowing additional customers to benefit from this technology.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL NGS AUTOMATION MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Workstation/Robotic Platform Reagents & Consumables GLOBAL NGS AUTOMATION MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Drug Discovery Clinical Diagnostics Others GLOBAL NGS AUTOMATION MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Academic Research Institutes Others

NGS AUTOMATION MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8748

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Birch Allergy Treatment Market by Drug Class (Antihistamines, Cetirizine, Decongestant), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Thyroid Function Test Market by Test (TSH Test, T4 Test), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratory) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

WHIM Syndrome Market by Treatment (Symptomatic Treatment, Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031

Magnetic Beads Market by Type (Cells & microbe, Nucleic Acid, Proteins, Others), Application (Bioresearch, In-vitro Diagnostics, Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Sandhoff Disease Therapeutics Market by Therapy (Gene Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy), Type (Acute Infantile Sandhoff Diseases, Late-Onset Sandhoff Diseases) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020".