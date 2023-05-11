Vection Technologies to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 17th May 2023

PERTH, Australia, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vection Technologies Limited (ASX: VR1, OTC:VCTNY) based in Australia and focused on leveraging 3D data via powerful extended reality interfaces that foster collaboration and learning, grow sales and more, today announced that its director, Mr. Gianmarco Orgnoni, will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on May 17. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.



DATE: May 17, 2023 TIME: ET New York 9.00am / AWST 9.00pm / AEST 11.00pm LINK: https://bit.ly/3KUQcoL

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

Vection Technologies has recorded ~$6 million in quarterly cash receipts for the March quarter, delivering total receipts of ~$15 million for the 9 months of the current fiscal year.

Fiscal 2023 Total Contract Value ( TCV ) at 28 April 2023 has grown to ~$20 million, up by 100% compared to the TCV metric announced on 31 January 2023.

) at 28 April 2023 has grown to ~$20 million, up by 100% compared to the TCV metric announced on 31 January 2023. Strong TCV increase further secures the Company’s revenue guidance of $24 to $26 million for the current fiscal year.

Partnership with expert.ai ( EXAI:IM ) to create an XR / AI / NLP - powered solution for digitalizing technical manuals.

) to create an XR / AI / NLP - powered solution for digitalizing technical manuals. Several patents granted across the US and Europe related to the Company’s INTEGRATED XR technology stack.

technology stack. Strong progression towards several potential selective technology M&A targets - critical in further increasing the Company’s organic revenue growth, through technology and people acquisitions.

About Vection Technologies

Vection Technologies is a growing enterprise-focused company that helps businesses bridge the physical and digital worlds. We help organizations leverage their 3D data via powerful extended reality (XR) interfaces that foster collaboration and learning, grow sales and more.

Vection Technologies is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with ticker code VR1, and trades on the U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) markets under the symbol VCTNY.

For more information, please visit: www.vection-technologies.com

