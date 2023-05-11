Nucleus to Disrupt Multi-Billion Dollar UCaaS Market in Canada

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Canadian telecommunications company Fibernetics Corporation announces unified communications is now free for Canadian businesses ongoing. Fibernetics is announcing Nucleus: the first and only free business phone and workspace communications platform connected through a business phone number. Nucleus provides free voice and video calling, team chat, SMS, long-distance, and file sharing in a single, easy-to-use interface available from any device - allowing companies to collaborate internally as well as connect to vendors and customers all within the same platform.



Until today, Canadian companies had to rely on multiple platforms to communicate. These combined services come at a significant administrative and financial cost - companies can easily pay $1000*/employee annually for their communication and collaboration systems - a cost which is prohibitive for small business owners. Fibernetics believes companies shouldn't have to pay for the communication tools necessary to thrive in today's hybrid work environment.

"Great innovations change lives for the better and the next one is here," says Fibernetics CEO, Jody Schnarr. “Nucleus removes all communication-related cost barriers for Canadian businesses, while increasing their connectivity with customers/vendors, and their remote workforce around the world. It gives me great pleasure to think that the value generated from Nucleus will help their businesses grow.”

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Fibernetics for the announcement event being held today. Together they will host 180+ local business leaders, dignitaries, and media at the Fibernetics headquarters located in Cambridge, Ontario, where Nucleus was built. The announcement provides details about the free Nucleus platform, which includes a business phone system with unified communications capabilities. The announcement will also unveil soon to be available, paid, AI-enhanced video features. These include noise cancellation, eye-focus, and real-time voice-to-voice language translation services to enhance workplace productivity and collaboration.

John Stix, Chief of Staff & Brand at Fibernetics, says, “With voice-to-voice real time translation we are leveraging AI to break down existing social, economic, interpersonal, and geographical barriers. You can select an available language for your video call and Nucleus AI will translate in real time. The talent pool for business just became global.”

Fibernetics developed Nucleus in-house as the solution to primarily support entrepreneurs and small businesses; small businesses make up 97.9% of the Canadian business landscape with more than 97,000 new small businesses launching each year. In February, Statistics Canada conducted the Canadian Survey on Business Conditions and found that the top 3 of 5 stated concerns among small business owners surveyed are all cost-related; namely rising inflation, operating costs, and interest rates and debt. As a federally regulated CLEC, Fibernetics processes over 2 billion phone calls on their national network annually; they have the infrastructure and resources to provide Nucleus to Canadian businesses for free.

With already thousands of customers on their reservation list, Nucleus anticipates high demand coming out of their pre-release phase. Nucleus will continue to activate customers from this priority list. Register your business to eliminate your communications costs at Nucleus.ca.

NOTES:

*Based on $32.99/month for a business phone system (Ring Central), $26/month for video calling (Zoom), and $31/month for team chat and collaboration (MS Teams)

Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Global Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 44.7 Billion at CAGR of 10.2% by 2030; Source: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/09/27/2523226/0/en/Unified-Communications-as-a-Service-UCaaS-Global-Market-Size-is-Projected-to-Reach-USD-44-7-Billion-at-CAGR-of-10-2-by-2030-Reports-and-Insights.html

ABOUT FIBERNETICS

Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, Fibernetics is a multiple award-winning, federally regulated Canadian telecommunications company which built, owns, and manages its own national infrastructure. For twenty years, Fibernetics has gone “Beyond Telecom” to deliver a full range of innovative voice, data, and cloud telecommunications products and services at the fairest prices to the Canadian marketplace. Through its Wholesale division, commercial division, NEWT, residential division, Worldline, and UCaaS division, Nucleus, Fibernetics maintains a singular focus on empowering its customers for success.

Contact:

John Stix – Co-Founder, Fibernetics Corporation

info@fibernetics.ca | (226) 666-3296

www.fibernetics.ca | www.nucleus.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1c37abb-01b9-45c1-a3e8-93afe536a2e4

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f76bd02d-9715-42ad-a8a3-11db3d3bda93